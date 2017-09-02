‘Frank Edoho to be dropped as WWTBAM host’

After 13 years of hosting Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, popular broadcaster, Frank Edoho would be replaced by a new a yet-to-be unveiled host, Punch reports.

It was ealier announced that the show which had gone off-air for about two months will be back with a new sponsor, Airopay.

According to Punch, an organiser of the show said the decision was an amicable one.

“The only difference about the show is that the star prize money has reduced from N10m to N5m. Also, it is very likely that we are not going to use Frank Edoho as our anchor. We are not dropping him because we had any issue with him. I think he feels it is time to go and find other endeavours.

“For now, our viewers would only be able to play on the MTN platform till we are able to sort out ways whereby they can play from any network provider and that would be resolved very soon. We are under no obligation to play on the MTN platform alone. Airopay is thrilled to partner with Ultima Limited, whose passion and dedication to quality and world class productions are well known, by sponsoring the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Nigeria game show. Airopay is honoured by this partnership. Airopay and Ultima are convinced that the synergy between Airopay and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire game show will be mutually beneficial,” the source said.