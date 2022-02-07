AFCON2021: Senegal claims first ever AFCON title | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Olamide says he may retire after 12th album

Popular Nigerian singer, Olamide Adedeji, has hinted at retiring after his 12th album after over a decade on the music scene.

Olamide made this known in a tweet on Saturday, February 5, 2022, as fans yearn for a new album from the father of three.

The rapper did not disclose the release date for his 12th album.

Next Album = #Unruly 95% ready

Release date = I don’t know

Taking my time to make it the best ever… probably my last album.. dough I’ll drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it.. it’s been a mad ass run !! giving albums back to back 🙏🏾💛 — Olamidé (@Olamide) February 5, 2022

Mane scores Senegal’s winner as they claim AFCON title

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty against Egypt as Senegal lift their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title following a 4-2 a penalty shootout victory over the Pharaohs.

After both sides scored their first penalties, Mohamed Abdelmonem hit the post with Egypt’s second but Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski then saved from a poor effort from Bouna Sarr. Both sides scored their next penalties, before Edouard Mendy saved a tame spot-kick from Mohamed Lasheen. And, Made scored the winner.

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 10 days of ‘consultation’ in the UK

National leader of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria after a week of “consultations” in the United Kingdom (UK).

Tinubu arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Sunday.

While in London, he had meetings with the UK chapter of the APC.

Presidency rejects Financial Times report on Buhari govt’s performance

The Presidency Sunday, rejected a Financial Times article, which described President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the nation’s economy and security as poor.

The article, entitled “What is Nigeria’s Government for?” was written by David Pilling, African editor of Financial Times, and published on January 31, 2022. Pilling said Buhari had “overseen two terms of an economic slump, rising debt and a calamitous increase in kidnapping and banditry.”

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a letter addressed to Financial Times, said the article left out the “security gains” of Buhari’s government.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR, FINANCIAL TIMES — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) February 6, 2022

Ben Bruce says money ritual does not make anyone rich

A former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce, has lamented that young people now believe that money rituals can make them rich.

This is as he advised government to build tech hubs so that young people can make use of their knowledge of technology for productive ventures.

He said, “We must work to stop this trend. We must return to our traditional family values where charity begins at home. The family remains where the teaching of ethics begins. This is where moral instructions are embedded in children. This is where discipline and good morals are instilled in children regardless of their religion.”

