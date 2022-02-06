For the next 18 months, Senegal will be called AFCON Champions | #AFCON2021

Sadio Mané has been named #AFCON2021 Player of the Tournament.

Édouard Mendy has been awarded the Best Goalkeeper award.

Sadio Mané lost a penalty kick in normal time but made for it by converting the winning spot-kick in a shoot-out as Senegal defeated Egypt to win a maiden Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday.

The two sides were locked at 0-0 after extra-time in the final.

Led by former Manchester United assistant manager, Carlos Quieroz, the Egyptians acted bravely all through the tournament, even when they lost to the Super Eagles in the beginning. That bravery was showed in the final with Mohamed Salah carrying all the forward threat with his lone solo runs and occasional attempts at producing magic. If only he had attacking help.

Senegal played with more conviction but lacked the imagination to work clear chances. When they did shoot, Gabaski closed the gaps. It felt like the outstanding Egyptian keeper was relishing the possibility of excelling during the spot kicks.

Egypt’s luck ran out when it mattered. First Abdelmoneim struck the post, then Mendy facilitated Mané’s shot at winning the game for Senegal by saving one.

After the final whistle, Mane was seen consoling a distraught Salah as Senegal celebrated their first-ever AFCON triumph.

“We are proud,” said goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. “We never won it before. We worked really hard to win this trophy and today we won as a group and as a country and that is why I am super proud.

“The shooters in the penalties did really well, I tried to do my best to save one shot and I did that, so I am super happy!”

So, until 23 June – 23 July, 2023, when African nations unite again in Ivory Coast for 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations, the Teranga Lions are the Champions!

The 2021 AFCON final was played at the Paul Biya Stadium, Olembé, in Cameroon.

