The YNaija Cover – 2nd March | Consumer Protection Body investigates hike in sanitizers over Coronavirus

Following the confirmed case of the Coronavirus in Nigeria last week, a case since been isolated, there has been a hike of face masks, sanitizers and other protective gears by unscrupulous store owners are trying to take advantage of the situation.

As such, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has asked stores in the country to refrain from taking advantage of the ccoronavirus case to exploit Nigerians, and the agency is also investigating the price hikes.