Health minister states why name of Italian citizen confirmed with Coronavirus can’t be disclosed – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

El-Rufai apologises over failure to protect resident of Kaduna 

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has apologized to residents of Kaduna state over the failure of his goverment to protect lives and properties, hours after an attack by gunmen reportedly led to the deaths of 50 villagers at Igabi and Giwa local government areas of the state.

The Kaduna State Governor who visited the scene of the attacks, stated that the responsibility of protecting residents of the state rests squarely on his shoulders and that of his colleagues, hence his apology.

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Ihedioha’s application 

The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of an application for a review of its judgement which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo.

Recall that Emeka Ihedioha and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) approached the apex court, seeking a review of the judgement passed on January 14 which nullified his election and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

58 persons made contact with Italian man with Coronavirus in Ogun and Lagos – Health Minister says

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said that the number of persons that had contact with the Italian man diagnosed with Coronavirus in Lagos and Ogun states are 19 and 39 respectively.

At a press conference yesterday, Ehanire said all the 58 persons have been placed under supervised self-isolation.

Why name of Italian citizen confirmed with Coronavirus cannot be disclosed – Ehanire Osagie

Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has revealed why the name of the 44-year-old Italian citizen who has been confirmed to have coronavirus cannot be disclosed. Osagie revealed that the name of the patient cannot be disclosed publicly because it goes against the ethics of medicine.

Shehu San8i reacts to killing of over 50 people in Kaduna villages 

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani has reacted to report of over 50 people being killed by bandits in Kerawa and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State over the weekend.

Shehu Sani who called on leaders in the Northern region of the country to wake up, stated that the masses voted for “government” and not “gallows”.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor March 2, 2020

Avoiding Nigerian heat, Sneezing and Coronavirus | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor March 2, 2020

Don’t panic over Coronavirus – Buhari, Three Chinese nationals quarantined in Plateau | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Nigeria may disintegrate due to Buhari administration’s impunity – Obasanjo Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed fear of Nigeria disintegrating ...

Op-Ed Editor February 29, 2020

The YNaija Ministers’ Ranking for February

With the Nigeria confirming its first case of the Coronavirus this week, all eyes are on the health minister Osagie ...

Op-Ed Editor February 28, 2020

Fear of Coronavirus, Naira Marley the Motivational Speaker | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-ed Editor February 28, 2020

Here are the best and worst performing Senators for February

Imagine having a sitting senator advocate for the rehabilitation of ex-Boko Haram members into society, and a bill seeking to ...

Op-Ed Editor February 27, 2020

Patoranking launches scholarship program, Siasia to appeal FIFA lifetime ban | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Siasia hopeful of raising N36.4m CAS fee to appeal FIFA lifetime ban Embattled Nigerian coach, Samson Siasia, has revealed he ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail