Health minister states why name of Italian citizen confirmed with Coronavirus can’t be disclosed – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

El-Rufai apologises over failure to protect resident of Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has apologized to residents of Kaduna state over the failure of his goverment to protect lives and properties, hours after an attack by gunmen reportedly led to the deaths of 50 villagers at Igabi and Giwa local government areas of the state.

The Kaduna State Governor who visited the scene of the attacks, stated that the responsibility of protecting residents of the state rests squarely on his shoulders and that of his colleagues, hence his apology.

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Ihedioha’s application

The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of an application for a review of its judgement which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo.

Recall that Emeka Ihedioha and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) approached the apex court, seeking a review of the judgement passed on January 14 which nullified his election and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

58 persons made contact with Italian man with Coronavirus in Ogun and Lagos – Health Minister says

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said that the number of persons that had contact with the Italian man diagnosed with Coronavirus in Lagos and Ogun states are 19 and 39 respectively.

At a press conference yesterday, Ehanire said all the 58 persons have been placed under supervised self-isolation.

Why name of Italian citizen confirmed with Coronavirus cannot be disclosed – Ehanire Osagie

Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has revealed why the name of the 44-year-old Italian citizen who has been confirmed to have coronavirus cannot be disclosed. Osagie revealed that the name of the patient cannot be disclosed publicly because it goes against the ethics of medicine.

Shehu San8i reacts to killing of over 50 people in Kaduna villages

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani has reacted to report of over 50 people being killed by bandits in Kerawa and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State over the weekend.

Shehu Sani who called on leaders in the Northern region of the country to wake up, stated that the masses voted for “government” and not “gallows”.