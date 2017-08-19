The Thread: “What do we do with a problem like Miley?” | Twitter disses Miley Cyrus over new album

Miley Cyrus is already getting flak for her new album Younger Now. Kelechi Okafor, actress and dance instructor eviscerates the country singer with this thread. She accuses Miley of appropriating black culture and profiting from it.

See below:

Wow so she went from appropriating blackness and straight to an era where blacks were segregated from whites. What a cutie. https://t.co/kUNGRqdvfq — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) August 19, 2017

Reactions:

Kelechi serving the must-read threads before most people have had chance to wipe the sleep from their eyes https://t.co/24dxVE0pZn — San Pellegreebo (@thomarcher) August 19, 2017

Great thread 🖤 I've had issues with this trash since her 'twerk team' bullshit. And check all the Miley fans wiggin out! — Shola McAfro (@shola_mcafro) August 19, 2017

"tribal twerk"? Wow…

Why couldn't they call Miley's Mayo twerk? https://t.co/jkhAIZfTzf — VantaBrown (@NieceyBoBC) August 19, 2017

I love this. This is the type of voice white supremacists target. Thank you for continuing to raise awareness. — Kathryn Pearsall (@KathrynP9) August 19, 2017

OMG thank you 💖 thank you 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 this thread is sooo on point! #BlackLivesMatter #NoConfederate — Disco Foxx (@Discofoxx) August 19, 2017

Had to make sure I retweeted everything @kelechnekoff had said cause it is highly valid! — bella 🇬🇭👸🏾 (@AsianBella_XO) August 19, 2017

Miley’s crew claps back

If a music video by Miley Cyrus bothers you in life then you have some serious problems. Focus on what really matters!! Get a life also. — Dimitri 🍑 (@DimitriMendes) August 19, 2017

You're literally complaining about an unproblematic video when there's literal NAZIS roaming the streets of America killing people. — starr. (@mileystarrrr) August 19, 2017

There's literally nothing wrong with this video. You just want to find something to talk about because it's trendy to hate on Miley. — starr. (@mileystarrrr) August 19, 2017

You're the 1 being absolutely ridiculous devending a white woman who makes a living from black pain! Oh my! — Disco Foxx (@Discofoxx) August 19, 2017

Thanks for bringing more views to the video. pic.twitter.com/uNS2ybcdS5 — MC (@nikkiib0w) August 19, 2017

…And more knowledge about black culture appropiators