I am extremely happy Buhari is back in good health – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said he is “extremely happy” that President Muhammadu Buhari is back to Nigeria.

He said this while speaking to State House Correspondents after Buhari’s visit.

He stated that the rousing welcome the President received from the Airport showed that Nigerians are happy to see him.

