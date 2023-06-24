President Bola Tinubu Concludes Paris Trip, Embarks on Private Visit to London

President Bola Tinubu has wrapped up his official trip to Paris, France and has now embarked on a private visit to London, United Kingdom.

The President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake, confirmed this development in a statement titled “After successful Paris outing, President Tinubu off to London on a private visit.”

Initially scheduled to return to Abuja on Saturday, President Tinubu will extend his stay in London before heading back to the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival, according to the statement.

During his time in Paris, Tinubu participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact,’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. In addition to his active involvement in the event, the President engaged in significant sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders, and chief executives of prominent multilateral and development finance institutions from across the globe.

The summit provided an international platform for Tinubu to promote his advocacy for expanding the fiscal space and advocating for economic justice in Africa, as the world intensifies efforts towards energy transition. President Tinubu emphasized the urgent need to address poverty and tackle the pressing challenges of climate change.