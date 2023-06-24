President Bola Tinubu Concludes Paris Trip, Embarks on Private Visit to London

President Bola Tinubu has wrapped up his official trip to Paris, France and has now embarked on a private visit to London, United Kingdom.

The President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake, confirmed this development in a statement titled “After successful Paris outing, President Tinubu off to London on a private visit.”

Initially scheduled to return to Abuja on Saturday, President Tinubu will extend his stay in London before heading back to the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival, according to the statement.

During his time in Paris, Tinubu participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact,’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. In addition to his active involvement in the event, the President engaged in significant sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders, and chief executives of prominent multilateral and development finance institutions from across the globe.

The summit provided an international platform for Tinubu to promote his advocacy for expanding the fiscal space and advocating for economic justice in Africa, as the world intensifies efforts towards energy transition. President Tinubu emphasized the urgent need to address poverty and tackle the pressing challenges of climate change.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 24, 2023

JAMB Announces 140 as Cut-off Mark for Nigerian Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially approved the minimum cut-off marks for admission into universities, polytechnics, and ...

YNaija June 23, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija June 23, 2023

Nollywood Had Global Impact Way Before Afrobeats – Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

In a nostalgic social media post, veteran Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, fondly referred to as Omosexy, asserted that Nollywood ...

YNaija June 23, 2023

Dagrin’s Mother Cries Out for Help: Living in Dismal Conditions After Son’s Demise

In a heart-wrenching video circulating online, the mother of late Nigerian rapper Dagrin has made a desperate plea for assistance. ...

YNaija June 22, 2023

French Husband Drugged Wife Every Night For 10 Years While Inviting Over 51 Internet Strangers to Rape Her

In a shocking and appalling case of long-term abuse, a French husband, known only as Dominique P, has been accused ...

YNaija June 21, 2023

Michael Jackson’s Glory Can’t Match Mine – Portable Boasts

In a bold and audacious statement, Nigerian singer Portable has declared that his own glory surpasses that of the legendary ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail