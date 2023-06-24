Wizkid Makes History as First African Artiste to Headline Glastonbury Festival

Nigerian music sensation Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has reached yet another milestone in his illustrious career by becoming the first African artiste to headline the legendary Glastonbury Festival, the largest music festival in the United Kingdom.

On Friday, the charismatic “Essence” crooner took the stage at the festival’s esteemed “Other Side Stage” in Somerset, England, captivating a massive crowd of over 210,000 enthusiastic attendees.

Wizkid mesmerized the audience with a vibrant medley of his chart-topping hits, including crowd favorites like “Essence,” “One Dance,” and “Ojuelegba,” among others. His electrifying performance left a lasting impression on the ecstatic festival-goers.

This achievement follows in the footsteps of fellow Nigerian Grammy award winner, Burna Boy, who graced the Glastonbury Festival stage in 2022, delivering high-energy performances and showcasing his incredible talent to a global audience. Sharing the spotlight with renowned international acts such as Billie Eilish, Lily Allen, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lorde, Burna Boy solidified Nigeria’s position as a powerhouse in the global music scene.

Wizkid’s groundbreaking headline performance at the Glastonbury Festival serves as a testament to the immense talent and growing influence of African artists on the international stage. It paves the way for greater representation and recognition of African music in global music festivals and showcases the rich diversity and creativity of the African music industry.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 23, 2023

Recording Academy Welcomes Joey Akan and Dolapo Amusat as Professional Members

Nigeria’s vibrant music industry is gaining recognition on a global scale as two influential figures, Joey Akan and Dolapo Amusat ...

YNaija June 23, 2023

Fireboy’s New Music Video ‘Yawa’ Hits Close to 2 Million Views in Just 24 Hours

Fireboy, the breakout Nigerian music star, continues his impressive streak in 2023 with the release of his latest single, ‘YAWA’. ...

YNaija June 22, 2023

Wizkid Teases New Album, Set to Drop New Single Ahead of Tottenham Stadium Concert

Nigerian superstar Wizkid is ready to make a splash in 2023 as he follows up on the success of his ...

YNaija June 20, 2023

Victony Teases Double Surprise for Fans: ‘My Darling’ and ‘Angelus’ Coming this Friday

Nigerian singer Victony is about to make waves once again as he prepares to release a brand new song titled ...

YNaija June 20, 2023

Davido Makes History as First African Artiste to Grace CNN’s Juneteenth Concert

Davido, the sensational Afrobeats singer, left a lasting impression as he took the stage at the highly anticipated CNN’s Juneteenth ...

YNaija June 19, 2023

“I Collect Golden Stars Award, I Go Collect Grammy Come Home,” Portable Declares after ‘Artiste of the Year’ Win

In a remarkable achievement, Portable, the talented Nigerian artist, claimed the prestigious “Artiste of the Year” award at the Golden ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail