Wizkid Makes History as First African Artiste to Headline Glastonbury Festival

Nigerian music sensation Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has reached yet another milestone in his illustrious career by becoming the first African artiste to headline the legendary Glastonbury Festival, the largest music festival in the United Kingdom.

On Friday, the charismatic “Essence” crooner took the stage at the festival’s esteemed “Other Side Stage” in Somerset, England, captivating a massive crowd of over 210,000 enthusiastic attendees.

Wizkid mesmerized the audience with a vibrant medley of his chart-topping hits, including crowd favorites like “Essence,” “One Dance,” and “Ojuelegba,” among others. His electrifying performance left a lasting impression on the ecstatic festival-goers.

This achievement follows in the footsteps of fellow Nigerian Grammy award winner, Burna Boy, who graced the Glastonbury Festival stage in 2022, delivering high-energy performances and showcasing his incredible talent to a global audience. Sharing the spotlight with renowned international acts such as Billie Eilish, Lily Allen, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lorde, Burna Boy solidified Nigeria’s position as a powerhouse in the global music scene.

Wizkid’s groundbreaking headline performance at the Glastonbury Festival serves as a testament to the immense talent and growing influence of African artists on the international stage. It paves the way for greater representation and recognition of African music in global music festivals and showcases the rich diversity and creativity of the African music industry.