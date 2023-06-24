CBN Mandates Banks to Collect Social Media Handles in New Customer Due Diligence Regulation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has recently introduced new regulations aimed at enhancing the identification process within the banking system.

Financial institutions are now required to collect additional customer information, including social media handles, e-mail addresses, telephone numbers, and residential addresses.

These measures are part of the CBN’s efforts to strengthen customer due diligence and ensure compliance with relevant legislation, such as the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (MLPPA) of 2022 and the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (TPPA) of 2022.

The CBN’s latest regulatory document, titled ‘Central Bank of Nigeria (Customer Due Diligence) Regulations, 2023,’ outlines the specific measures financial institutions must take to meet the new requirements.

The objective is to enforce compliance with customer due diligence measures in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism, and Countering Proliferation Financing of Weapons of Mass Destruction in Financial Institutions Regulations of 2022 (CBN AML, CFT, and CPF Regulations), as well as international best practices.

Under the customer identification section, the CBN mandates financial institutions to gather various details about their customers, regardless of their status as permanent or occasional, or whether they are individuals, legal persons, or legal arrangements.

For individuals, the required information includes legal name and any other names used, permanent and residential addresses, telephone number, e-mail address, social media handle, date and place of birth, Bank Verification Number, Tax Identification Number, nationality, occupation, public position held, and name of employer.

To comply with these regulations, individuals must present an unexpired passport, national identification card, residence permit, social security records, or driver’s license as proof of identity. The CBN also emphasizes the importance of documenting the type of account, the nature of the banking relationship, and obtaining the customer’s signature, as well as determining their politically exposed person status.

Legal persons and legal arrangements are subject to separate requirements outlined in the CBN’s regulations. These stringent measures apply to all financial institutions falling under the regulatory purview of the CBN, ensuring consistency across the industry.

The implementation of these stricter customer due diligence regulations demonstrates the CBN’s commitment to combat money laundering, terrorism financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

By aligning with international best practices, the CBN aims to bolster the integrity of Nigeria’s banking system and safeguard the interests of customers and the wider economy.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 23, 2023

Petition Court Admits into Evidence Chicago Varsity Transcript Citing Tinubu as Female

In a surprising turn of events at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja, a transcript purportedly from Chicago ...

YNaija June 23, 2023

Immigration Lawyer Tells Tribunal How Lagos State’s Deputy Governor Renounced Nigerian Citizenship – Here Are All the Details

In a recent development that has sparked significant interest and debate, immigration lawyer Olubusayo Fasidi took the stand before the ...

YNaija June 22, 2023

No Approval Given: Tinubu’s Aide Clarifies Misinformation on Salary Increase

Dele Alake, the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has dismissed reports claiming that ...

YNaija June 22, 2023

Eko Rice Launches in Lagos – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The launch of Eko Rice, produced by the Lagos State-owned Imota Rice Mill, marks a significant milestone in the State ...

YNaija June 22, 2023

‘Japa’ is a Blessing in Disguise for Nigeria’s Future – Peter Obi

The exodus of Nigerians to other countries in search of better opportunities has sparked a discussion about the implications and ...

YNaija June 22, 2023

DSS Conducts Search of Suspended EFCC Chairman’s Home and Office Amidst Allegations

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have recently conducted a search of the home and office belonging to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail