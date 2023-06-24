Nigeria’s Quality Crisis: From Meatpie With No Meat to Toothpaste Filled with Air, Are Nigerians Receiving Their Money’s Worth?

Have you ever bought a product and felt like it just wasn’t the same as before?

Maybe the taste wasn’t as rich, the quantity seemed to have shrunk, or the overall experience left you wanting more.

It’s not just your imagination.

Nigeria has been witnessing a concerning decline in the quality of various everyday products. From our beloved snacks to essential household items, the signs of this decline are all around us.

Not convinced yet? Here are some examples that will explain better.

Gala: Less Meat, More Disappointment

Once upon a time, Gala was a snack that held the promise of succulent meat nestled within a crispy crust. However, in recent years, the delight of biting into a Gala has become a rare occurrence. The meat content has decreased significantly, and it seems like a game of chance to even taste the meat. What used to be a filling snack has been reduced to a mere semblance of its former glory.

Toothpaste: Airy Tubes and Empty Promises

Have you noticed that toothpaste tubes nowadays feel lighter than air? It’s not just your imagination. Manufacturers seem to have perfected the art of pumping air into these tubes, leaving consumers with less product than they bargained for. They don’t last as long as they used to and when they are finished you find yourself asking “But was it not yesterday I bought this toothpaste.”

Milo and Milk: Halfway-Filled Tins

For many Nigerians, the day starts with a cup of Milo or milk. However, the joy of indulging in these beverages has been marred by the disappointment of finding the tins only half full. The once generous portions have been reduced, leaving consumers longing for the fullness they once enjoyed. It’s disheartening to witness our beloved drinks falling victim to this shrinking syndrome.

Toilet Paper: A Feeble Absorbent

When nature calls, we rely on the trusty toilet paper to come to our rescue. Unfortunately, it seems that modern toilet paper has lost its superpower. What used to be a reliable absorber now crumbles under the slightest pressure, leaving us with a feeling of discomfort and frustration. The decline in the quality of toilet paper is a harsh reminder that even the most basic necessities are not exempt from this decline.

Matches: A Battle to Ignite

Remember the days when striking a match was a breeze? Those days are long gone. The matches we buy now break easily and require Herculean strength to ignite. It’s as if they’ve become a metaphor for the challenges we face in our daily lives. Lighting a match has become a test of patience and perseverance, a fitting analogy for the frustration that comes with declining product quality.

Dustbin Nylon: A Fragile Barrier

A staple in every household, the humble dustbin nylon now poses a threat of its own. The once sturdy plastic bag has become so thin that it tears at the slightest touch. Our garbage no longer has a reliable home, and we’re left cleaning up the mess it leaves behind. It’s disheartening to see a simple solution like dustbin nylon fail to fulfill its purpose.

Sweets: Half the Joy, Half the Content

Remember the joy of unwrapping a sweet and finding a treasure trove of sugary goodness? Those days are becoming distant memories. Sweets today come half-filled, leaving us with a bitter aftertaste of disappointment. It’s a stark reminder that even the small pleasures in life are subject to this downward trend.

Traffic Plantain Chips: Sapa Strikes Again

Traffic plantain chips were once a saving grace during long commutes, but alas, even they have fallen victim to “sapa.” Opening a pack of these chips is like reaching into a void; before you know it, they vanish into thin air. What used to be a satisfying snack to pass the time has turned into a game of how quickly can you say “goodbye” to your favorite treat.

What is the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Doing?

With declining product quality becoming a widespread concern, the role of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) comes under scrutiny.

SON’s mission is to ensure that products in the Nigerian market meet acceptable standards and serve the Nigerian people well.

However, the question arises: Is SON fulfilling its responsibilities effectively?

The grievances and complaints voiced by consumers suggest a lack of proper oversight by SON, a body established to be the watchdog of quality in Nigeria, with a mission to protect consumers and promote fair trade practices.

Through rigorous testing, inspection, and certification processes, SON is expected to weed out substandard products and maintain a level playing field for manufacturers.

But is that what is being done?

The Declining Purchasing Power Predicament

As if the declining quality of products wasn’t enough, Nigerians also face the distressing reality of declining purchasing power.

Inflation, the removal of fuel subsidies, and the impending increase in electricity tariffs are weighing heavily on the average Nigerian’s wallet.

With limited resources, it’s disheartening to see citizens struggle to buy products that fail to meet their expectations. The confluence of these issues paints a bleak picture of consumer satisfaction in Nigeria.

The Way Forward

Improving the quality of Nigerian products holds the key to not only addressing consumer dissatisfaction but also unlocking the true potential of our economy. It’s not a secret that many Nigerians aspire to buy locally-made products, supporting homegrown industries and stimulating domestic growth. However, the stigma associated with declining quality has driven some consumers away from Nigerian products, seeking solace in imported alternatives.

Imagine a Nigeria where the quality of our products matches the ingenuity and creativity of our people. A Nigeria where consumers can confidently choose Nigerian-made goods, knowing they will receive value for their hard-earned money. Such a transformation would have a profound impact on our economy.

When Nigerians wholeheartedly embrace products made in Nigeria, it creates a ripple effect throughout the value chain.

Local industries flourish, generating employment opportunities and fostering economic growth. It encourages entrepreneurship and innovation, as manufacturers strive to meet the rising demand for high-quality products.

Moreover, reduced reliance on imported goods leads to a more balanced trade deficit, strengthening our economic resilience and self-sufficiency.

By prioritizing quality and consistently delivering products that meet or exceed consumer expectations, Nigerian manufacturers can break the cycle of skepticism and rebuild trust.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) must play a crucial role in this process by enforcing rigorous quality standards and holding manufacturers accountable for substandard practices. Collaboration between SON, manufacturers, and consumers is essential to ensure a sustainable and thriving market for Nigerian products.

In conclusion, the journey towards improving the quality of Nigerian products goes hand in hand with revitalizing our economy and reclaiming our national pride. As consumers, let’s demand excellence, while also supporting and giving constructive feedback to local manufacturers. Together, we can remove the stigma surrounding Nigerian products, foster a culture of quality, and embrace a future where “Made in Nigeria” signifies not just patriotism, but also exceptional craftsmanship and value.