Today’s Noisemakers: Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, Peregrino Brimah and others [The President’s return edition]

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Buhari

The President is back in the country after 103 days in London, recuperating from some undisclosed illness. Twitter is equal parts excited and equal parts jaded.

2. TwitterNG reports that the roads to the Abuja airport were lined with people screaming and waving.

WATCH:

3. Bashir Ahmad, media aide to Buhari and one of the President’s voltrons during his time away, is totally blown away by this reception.

4. Geoffrey Onyeama

Beyond the tears and love and all that mushiness, Nigerians are full of hope concerning this second return.

Why the hullabaloo?

5. Adetutu

This section of Twitter is not at all moved by Buhari’s return. It’s all about the numbers for them.

6. Chrisem Egesi

Not quite 24 hours in town and they are already giving the President his marching orders.

i)

7. Peregrino Brimah

Dr Brimah is only happy the president is back is because finally, he can do the needful:

8. Prince Osagie

This lot are pondering the actual purpose of Nigerians:

9. Omojuwa gives it up for Osinbajo:

About the 2019 election:

10. Jerry

As far as Jerry is concerned:

Mood.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

We used our Freedom of Information rights with the Presidency and this happened

Today’s Noisemakers: Buhari, Reno Omokri, Sam Hart and others

Peregrino Brimah: Once again, Buhari proves he’s president only of the elite