Today’s Noisemakers: Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, Peregrino Brimah and others [The President’s return edition]

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Buhari

The President is back in the country after 103 days in London, recuperating from some undisclosed illness. Twitter is equal parts excited and equal parts jaded.

President @MBuhari arrives from his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

📷: @BayoOmoboriowo pic.twitter.com/Ry4IXYn7AM — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 19, 2017

#BREAKING : President Buhari is back, his plane landed at exactly 4:36pm

Welcome back Sai baba!🙋#BabaOyoyo pic.twitter.com/BUBGlIQOLw — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) August 19, 2017

On behalf of all members of @HouseNGR, I hereby welcome HE, President Muhammadu Buhari back to the country & thank God for his safe return. https://t.co/hqw9mPRngX — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) August 19, 2017

President Buhari's plane has just landed at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. Welcome home sir. We wish u well — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) August 19, 2017

2. TwitterNG reports that the roads to the Abuja airport were lined with people screaming and waving.

WATCH:

The Abuja airport road lined up with Nigerians who are happy PMB is fine, &on his way back. No one can curse a blessed man✌🏾#BabaOyoyo pic.twitter.com/VqwsYz66v4 — Shaykha Sahfeeyah (@Sahfeeyah_GCFR) August 19, 2017

@Ayourb these folks need to acknowledge these people 😍😍😍 this show of love is amazing — Bint-Yahaya (@4yusuf) August 19, 2017

President Buhari arrives residence, taking a walk and is welcomed by AgP Osinbajo & others already waiting there, ahead of him from airport pic.twitter.com/vYLE73fQ0G — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) August 19, 2017

3. Bashir Ahmad, media aide to Buhari and one of the President’s voltrons during his time away, is totally blown away by this reception.

The crowd is massive, I mean very very massive, Baba Buhari is genuinely loved. People love Baba & Baba loves his people. I'm just in tears. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 19, 2017

The crowd on the Airport road simply unbelievable. This is pure love for PMB. Pure and simple — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) August 19, 2017

Guys, President Muhammadu Buhari Is Loved. I Can't Even Explain It #BabaOyoyo — Isa OZO Musty (@Ozo1Naija) August 19, 2017

4. Geoffrey Onyeama

Beyond the tears and love and all that mushiness, Nigerians are full of hope concerning this second return.

Welcome home, Mr. President @MBuhari . We are all delighted to have you back; fully recovered, fired up and ready to lead! @NGRPresident pic.twitter.com/jmTPsAL3LF — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) August 19, 2017

May God give President Buhari the wisdom and courage to deliver all he promised in the interest of all Nigerians as he gets back to work. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) August 19, 2017

Why the hullabaloo?

5. Adetutu

This section of Twitter is not at all moved by Buhari’s return. It’s all about the numbers for them.

After 103 days, millions of dollars wasted, Scar is back. #BuhariReturns pic.twitter.com/ODKEL1EJX0 — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) August 19, 2017

Pls what's here to celebrate? He went and wasted task payers money yet he's been celebrated. — Samuel Simeon Oti (@Anayoti) August 19, 2017

6. Chrisem Egesi

Not quite 24 hours in town and they are already giving the President his marching orders.

i)

Welcome back, next Wednesday is FEC meeting hope you will chair it?. Hope you are not just visiting Nigeria to go back to London in 3weeks? — Chrisem Egesi (@EmyEgesi) August 19, 2017

7. Peregrino Brimah

Dr Brimah is only happy the president is back is because finally, he can do the needful:

I welcome @MBuhari back home. Wish him God's mercy. Hope he goes ahead to #ResignHonorably for his sake and the sake of #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/z4m2cn6zji — Dr. Perry Brimah (@EveryNigerian) August 19, 2017

It is my hope that President Buhari's proposed national broadcast on Monday will be to announce his resignation on health grounds… — TARKAA 🇳🇬 (@iTARKAA) August 19, 2017

8. Prince Osagie

This lot are pondering the actual purpose of Nigerians:

now I know, Nigeria is a failed state. sm1 that was forced out of London, is being celebrated. Una whedone o; ResumeOrResign! — kokcy pee (@fifivat) August 19, 2017

I guess Nigerians are the seeds in Ayo game. They take turns to put us in the carved holes and we stay there till they go round again😏 — Prince O. Osagie (@prince_osuyi) August 19, 2017

9. Omojuwa gives it up for Osinbajo:

Credit to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. He had a job to do, and despite the distraction of politics and ethnic entrepreneurs, he did it well! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 19, 2017

About the 2019 election:

In a highly personalised Presidential system like the one Nigeria runs, Buhari's health concerns should make him a non-starter for 2019. — J(ones) (@je_mc2) August 19, 2017

10. Jerry

As far as Jerry is concerned:

Everybody be shouting #BabaOyoyo and I'm here watching like…. pic.twitter.com/utF58OwqtP — Jerry Gift N. (@JerriMeyerz) August 19, 2017

Mood.