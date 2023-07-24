Bashir Ahmad Commends Davido For Taking Down ‘Offensive’ Video

In response to the backlash over the controversial video shared by Davido, former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, expressed his approval of the singer’s decision to delete the offensive clip from his Twitter page.

The short video, a part of Logos Olori’s new single ‘Jaye Lo,’ depicted individuals praying and dancing in front of a mosque, sparking condemnation and calls for an apology to the Muslim community.

Initially, Davido seemed to overlook the criticisms, but he eventually took action and removed the video from his social media platform. Ahmad, a Kano-born politician and former House of Representatives aspirant, commended the move, referring to the video as “offensive” and “hurtful.”

In his tweet, Ahmad urged Davido to ensure that the entire scene is deleted from the actual footage before its release to the market. He also called for the singer and others to be more mindful and avoid repeating similar mistakes in the future. The politician emphasized the importance of listening with empathy, understanding with an open heart, and respecting each other’s values and beliefs.

“Hopefully, the entire scene will also be deleted from the actual footage before releasing it to the market, and we humbly urge that the same grave mistake should never happen again from him or anyone else,” he tweeted.

“Let’s strive to listen with empathy, understand with an open heart, and respect each other’s values and beliefs…”