Mr Macaroni sues two APC supporters for alleging he collected N7m to campaign for Peter Obi

Mr. Macaroni, aka skit maker and social activist Debo Adedayo, has taken two followers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to court for libel.

He stated that he had instructed his legal counsel to bring action against individuals Qudus Akanbi and Sadiq, who had alleged that he had been given N7 million by a diaspora organization to back Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

In November 2022, Akanbi with Twitter username @Qdpaper 2 tweeted:

“Wow wow so Macaroni was giving 7 million from diasporans supporters of Peter Obi just to make an official statement that he will vote Peter Obi.

So this hungry Elete ponmo is so cheap and hungry like this, hey God 🤮 Dem no dey give shishi they say.”

Macaroni saw the claim as an assault on his character and chose to sue together with Sadiq.

He announced this on his verified Twitter account, further noting that the second respondent had already been served with his writ of summons.

Hearing that the skit’s creator had taken the case to court, Qudus tweeted:

“Dear Macaroni, you have blocked me and I have blocked you too, you don’t have to look for me I live in Lagos and you also live in Lagos, just tell me the chamber of your lawyer and let me pick up my later. When you are ready I am ready.”

However, the comedian and content creator has requested that Qudus provide his full name so that the letter may be sent to the right person.

He also posted previous tweets of Akanbi and other APC supporters attacking and falsely accusing him.

