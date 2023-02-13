House on the Rock Pastor who mounted altar with AK-47 to be investigated by police

In response to a preacher mounting the pulpit while carrying an AK-47, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced that he would be investigated.

On Sunday, Uche Aigbe, the senior pastor of Abuja’s House on the Rock Church, shocked worshippers by ascending the pulpit with a rifle.

The internet was divided in its reaction to Aigbe’s activities, with some people concerned about his intentions.

“Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared. Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people off,” the cleric said amid laughter from the congregation.

“This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church.”

In a short Twitter thread, Olumyiwa Adejobi, the NPF’s public relations officer, said the AK-47 rifle falls under the prohibited firearms in Nigeria.

The police spokesperson also said only certain law enforcement officers are allowed to carry it.

Adejobi also assured that the police command in Abuja will investigate the case.

“But if its true, the pastor will have a case to answer. AK47??. It falls under prohibited Firearms in Nigeria, and no one bears it except an officer of the law, and not all of them have the right, selected sec operatives, but no individual has the right to bear it,” he wrote while responding to a curious Twitter user.

“The FCT police command will investigate it, i trust the new CP FCT, CP Sadiq,.. its shocking.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 13, 2023

Elon Musk contemplates buying Manchester United

The deadline for official bids for Manchester United is quickly approaching, and Elon Musk is one of many interested parties. The ...

YNaija February 13, 2023

Mr Macaroni sues two APC supporters for alleging he collected N7m to campaign for Peter Obi

Mr. Macaroni, aka skit maker and social activist Debo Adedayo, has taken two followers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ...

YNaija February 13, 2023

Rihanna is back and expecting baby number 2!

After a four-year hiatus from live performances and a seven-year gap since her previous album, Rihanna returned to the spotlight ...

YNaija February 11, 2023

Peter Obi, Obidients discomforting Lagosians – Bayo Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has stated that LP supporters are to ...

YNaija February 11, 2023

Accept your husband’s side chick for better mental health – Actress Kudirat Ogunro advises women

Kudirat Ogunro, alias Kudi Alagbo, a rising Yoruba actress and director, has encouraged married women to accept the reality that ...

YNaija February 11, 2023

South African Rapper AKA killed in drive-by shooting

IOL News reports that on Friday night in Durban, South Africa, the famed South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail