House on the Rock Pastor who mounted altar with AK-47 to be investigated by police

In response to a preacher mounting the pulpit while carrying an AK-47, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced that he would be investigated.

On Sunday, Uche Aigbe, the senior pastor of Abuja’s House on the Rock Church, shocked worshippers by ascending the pulpit with a rifle.

The internet was divided in its reaction to Aigbe’s activities, with some people concerned about his intentions.

“Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared. Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people off,” the cleric said amid laughter from the congregation.

“This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church.”

In a short Twitter thread, Olumyiwa Adejobi, the NPF’s public relations officer, said the AK-47 rifle falls under the prohibited firearms in Nigeria.

The police spokesperson also said only certain law enforcement officers are allowed to carry it.

Adejobi also assured that the police command in Abuja will investigate the case.

“The FCT police command will investigate it, i trust the new CP FCT, CP Sadiq,.. its shocking.”