240 polling units have no registered voters – INEC

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there are no registered voters in 240 polling units across the country.

On Monday, INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu addressed a gathering of political party heads at the commission’s Abuja headquarters.

Yakubu stated that during the most recent CVR exercise, no new registrants selected the polling units, and no current voters expressed interest in transferring to them due to security concerns.

“However, there are 240 polling units without registered voters spread across 28 states and the federal capital territory (FCT). They range from one polling unit to 12 polling units in each state and the FCT, except Taraba and Imo states with 34 and 38 polling units respectively,” he said.

“No new registrants chose the polling units and no voters indicated interest to transfer to them during the last continuous voter registration (CVR), mainly for security reasons. This means that no elections will hold in these polling units.

“In our avowed commitment to transparency, the commission is making available to Nigerians, a comprehensive list of these polling units by name, code number, and their locations by state, local government, and registration area.

“With this development, the number of polling units where elections will hold nationwide on 25th February 2023 and 11th March 2023 is now 176,606. The soft copy of the list has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information and guidance.”

