Rihanna is back and expecting baby number 2!

After a four-year hiatus from live performances and a seven-year gap since her previous album, Rihanna returned to the spotlight in grand fashion at the Super Bowl halftime show. 

When Rihanna took the stage, we saw her face up close, chin tucked as if preparing for a fight, her return to the mainstream music scene serving as an exclamation point in and of itself. 

The Barbadian diva controlled a floating stage positioned scarily high above the field, went into a strong start of her repertoire with Bitch Better Have My Money, and then revealed her second pregnancy barely nine months after the birth of her son with one sweep of her palm over her belly.

This is the force of Rihanna, a megastar whose famed laid-back demeanor (and profitable fashion and cosmetics companies) have kept her relevant despite a lengthy musical absence that has, at times, overshadowed her huge library of songs. Her halftime act played up her image as carefree and hip without any unnecessary fuss.

Rihanna performed well-known hits like “We Found Love,” “Where Have You Been,” “Diamonds” and “Work,” and news of her being pregnant has been buzzing on social media.

Rihanna and her baby daddy, musician A$AP Rocky, have been parents for 9 months. In an interview conducted before her halftime performance, the Grammy winner stated that she had second thoughts about performing at the Super Bowl, but motherhood eventually spurred her to do it.

She also said fitting her 18-year catalog into a 13-minute set was tough.

“The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest part — deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what the show’s going to be — it’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way,” she said. “I think we did a pretty good job at narrowing it down.”

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 13, 2023

Elon Musk contemplates buying Manchester United

The deadline for official bids for Manchester United is quickly approaching, and Elon Musk is one of many interested parties. The ...

YNaija February 13, 2023

Mr Macaroni sues two APC supporters for alleging he collected N7m to campaign for Peter Obi

Mr. Macaroni, aka skit maker and social activist Debo Adedayo, has taken two followers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ...

YNaija February 13, 2023

House on the Rock Pastor who mounted altar with AK-47 to be investigated by police

In response to a preacher mounting the pulpit while carrying an AK-47, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced that he ...

YNaija February 11, 2023

Peter Obi, Obidients discomforting Lagosians – Bayo Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has stated that LP supporters are to ...

YNaija February 11, 2023

Accept your husband’s side chick for better mental health – Actress Kudirat Ogunro advises women

Kudirat Ogunro, alias Kudi Alagbo, a rising Yoruba actress and director, has encouraged married women to accept the reality that ...

YNaija February 11, 2023

South African Rapper AKA killed in drive-by shooting

IOL News reports that on Friday night in Durban, South Africa, the famed South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail