Elon Musk contemplates buying Manchester United

The deadline for official bids for Manchester United is quickly approaching, and Elon Musk is one of many interested parties.

The Daily Mail reports that the internet mogul is keeping a careful eye on the situation at Old Trafford, wondering whether there is a golden chance he should not pass up.

The Red Devils were placed up for sale by the Glazer family in November, and the bank handling the sale, The Raine Group, has requested formal offers by this coming Friday.

According to Forbes, Musk is the second richest man in the world, with a staggering net worth of £157 billion.

According to sources, United’s American owners hoped to sell the club for between £6bn and £8bn, but a proposal of up to £4.5bn might be sufficient to acquire the club.

If Musk were to make a bid to buy, he would be up against investors from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as Britain’s richest man and INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who stated in January that he is aiming to acquire ownership of the club he loves.

Musk had posted in August 2022 that he had an interest in purchasing Man United but however, later tweeted that it was a joke. He wrote, “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”

He later tweeted, “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.” It is easy to believe.

In November, Musk’s personal fortune dropped by around £150 billion, setting a new record that was confirmed last month by the Guinness Book of World Records.

A major contributor to that was Tesla’s stock’s dismal performance. United is comfortably within the Twitter owner’s price range, with the Glazers asking for roughly £6bn and some valuing the club at around £4.5bn.

United would become the most expensive sports team in the world if its valuation reached £3.76bn.

