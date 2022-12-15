Simon Ekpa ends sit-at-home order, says no election in ‘Biafraland’

The five-day sit-at-home order in the South-East region of Nigeria was lifted by Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed disciple of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu.

On Wednesday night, Ekpa published a video on YouTube declaring the end of the five-day sit-in order, calling it “historic and successful” for Biafraland.

Ekpa further declared in the video that the South-East area will not host the 2023 elections, citing it as a “sacrifice” that the people of Biafra must make.

He stated that “ending Nigeria” must be accomplished by 2023.

The caption reads, “To end Nigeria in 2023 is a task that must be done! There will be no general election in Biafraland in 2023, it is a sacrifice and a task that must be done by all Biafrans across the globe.

“I want every Biafran to watch this broadcast and share widely. Don’t miss it…Follow enterbiafra.com to know How IPOB activities delay Fulanisation of Nigeria.

“I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra restoration.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians from all over the world are signing a petition urging the Finnish government, the Nigerian government, and the European Union to arrest Simon Ekpa, the person responsible for the five-day sit-at-home order that recently resulted in the deaths of numerous South-East citizens.

