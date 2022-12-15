Nyash no dey move me – Paul Okoye responds to critics of his new lover

Singer Rudeboy has addressed both the criticism and adulation directed at his new girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, by the internet community.

As they celebrated their one-year anniversary of love on Sunday, the PSquare twin revealed he has a new girlfriend in his life.

He also displayed her in his Instagram stories, however her face was obscured for the most part.

Nonetheless, on Tuesday, he shared a video of the lifestyle influencer he called “my Ifeoma” to the world.

In response to the announcement, social media users mocked the 41-year-old “Reason with Me” singer for settling down with the “22-year-old” Ifeoma, drawing parallels between her and his ex-wife Anita.

Ifeoma was characterized as slender and had a flat ass, whereas the singer’s ex-wife was said to be more attractive and well endowed.

In response to a post about him on Tunde Ednut’s Instagram, Rudy stated that he is not drawn to women with large bums.

According to him: “My taste is different. nyash no de move me, #portable.”