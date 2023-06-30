Billboard Hot 100 Shakes Up Chart Calculation: Digital Downloads from Artist Webstores No Longer Counted

In a significant shift, Billboard Hot 100 has announced that it will no longer consider digital download singles from artist webstores (D2C) for its chart rankings.

The change, effective from June 30, aims to adapt to the evolving music landscape and prioritize other metrics.

It’s important to note that this modification solely impacts digital downloads, while physical formats such as CDs, vinyl, and cassettes will continue to contribute to the Billboard Hot 100. Fans of BTS need not worry, as CD pre-orders from their store will still count since they fall under the physical category.

The Hot 100 chart is the holy grail for musicians, representing the pinnacle of success in the industry. Artists across various genres strive to land their songs in the top 100, aiming for that coveted spot. But what is the secret to achieving this feat?

Billboard’s charts are meticulously crafted by taking into account song sales (both physical and digital), radio airplay, and online streaming data from the United States. These factors are then used to compile the list of the most popular songs, from position 100 to the ultimate number one. It’s worth noting that the charts are updated on a weekly basis, capturing the dynamic nature of the music industry.

In the current standings, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” holds the top position for its 12th nonconsecutive week, closely followed by Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” at a new peak of number two. Wallen’s album, “One Thing At A Time,” has also dominated the Billboard 200 chart for a staggering 14 weeks.

Country music, which previously lagged behind on the Hot 100, has now embraced the streaming era and is making its mark. With streaming platforms and platforms like TikTok revolutionizing the way music is consumed, country artists are flourishing on the charts. As a testament to this shift, the current rankings showcase two country hits at the top for the first time in 42 years.

As the music industry continues to evolve, Billboard remains at the forefront of chart calculations. While digital downloads from artist webstores will no longer be factored into the Hot 100, the door is open for artists to explore other avenues and strategies to secure their spot on the charts.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 30, 2023

Asake’s Daring Dive Into Crowd at Afro Nation Festival in Portugal Goes Terribly Wrong

The Afro Nation festival in Portugal was electrified on Thursday night as Nigerian singer Asake took the stage and became ...

YNaija June 27, 2023

Vybz 94.5 FM – Your 24/7 Source for the Latest Afrobeats Hits and Trending Artists

Vybz 94.5 FM, the leading Afrobeats visual music radio station based in Lagos, is making a significant impact locally and ...

YNaija June 26, 2023

Nigerian Artists Take Center Stage at BET Awards 2023: Burna Boy Wins Best International Act, Davido’s Stellar Performance (See Complete List of Winners)

The BET Awards has become a pivotal platform for Nigerian music to gain recognition in the early stages of Afrobeat’s ...

YNaija June 24, 2023

Wizkid Makes History as First African Artiste to Headline Glastonbury Festival

Nigerian music sensation Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has reached yet another milestone in his illustrious career by becoming ...

YNaija June 23, 2023

Recording Academy Welcomes Joey Akan and Dolapo Amusat as Professional Members

Nigeria’s vibrant music industry is gaining recognition on a global scale as two influential figures, Joey Akan and Dolapo Amusat ...

YNaija June 23, 2023

Fireboy’s New Music Video ‘Yawa’ Hits Close to 2 Million Views in Just 24 Hours

Fireboy, the breakout Nigerian music star, continues his impressive streak in 2023 with the release of his latest single, ‘YAWA’. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail