Billboard Hot 100 Shakes Up Chart Calculation: Digital Downloads from Artist Webstores No Longer Counted

In a significant shift, Billboard Hot 100 has announced that it will no longer consider digital download singles from artist webstores (D2C) for its chart rankings.

The change, effective from June 30, aims to adapt to the evolving music landscape and prioritize other metrics.

It’s important to note that this modification solely impacts digital downloads, while physical formats such as CDs, vinyl, and cassettes will continue to contribute to the Billboard Hot 100. Fans of BTS need not worry, as CD pre-orders from their store will still count since they fall under the physical category.

The Hot 100 chart is the holy grail for musicians, representing the pinnacle of success in the industry. Artists across various genres strive to land their songs in the top 100, aiming for that coveted spot. But what is the secret to achieving this feat?

Billboard’s charts are meticulously crafted by taking into account song sales (both physical and digital), radio airplay, and online streaming data from the United States. These factors are then used to compile the list of the most popular songs, from position 100 to the ultimate number one. It’s worth noting that the charts are updated on a weekly basis, capturing the dynamic nature of the music industry.

In the current standings, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” holds the top position for its 12th nonconsecutive week, closely followed by Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” at a new peak of number two. Wallen’s album, “One Thing At A Time,” has also dominated the Billboard 200 chart for a staggering 14 weeks.

Country music, which previously lagged behind on the Hot 100, has now embraced the streaming era and is making its mark. With streaming platforms and platforms like TikTok revolutionizing the way music is consumed, country artists are flourishing on the charts. As a testament to this shift, the current rankings showcase two country hits at the top for the first time in 42 years.

As the music industry continues to evolve, Billboard remains at the forefront of chart calculations. While digital downloads from artist webstores will no longer be factored into the Hot 100, the door is open for artists to explore other avenues and strategies to secure their spot on the charts.