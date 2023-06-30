Asake’s Daring Dive Into Crowd at Afro Nation Festival in Portugal Goes Terribly Wrong

The Afro Nation festival in Portugal was electrified on Thursday night as Nigerian singer Asake took the stage and became the center of attention with his daring stunt. As one of the headliners of this annual celebration of Africans in the diaspora, Asake mesmerized the crowd with his captivating performance.

During his set, the talented artist delivered awe-inspiring renditions of his hit songs, including the crowd favorites ‘2:30’, ‘Sungba’, and ‘Joha’. The atmosphere was already buzzing with excitement, but Asake had something special in store to elevate the experience even further.

In a bold move, the ‘Amapiano’ hitmaker decided to take a leap into the sea of concertgoers below. With lightning speed, he jumped off the stage, aiming to be caught by the eager fans. However, things didn’t go as planned, and Asake ended up falling to the ground.

The incident created a moment of suspense as the audience scrambled to help lift the singer back onto the stage. It’s unclear at this time whether Asake sustained any injuries from the fall.

