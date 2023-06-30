Biodun Stephen’s Riveting Murder Mystery ‘Hotel Labamba’ Hits Nigerian Cinemas July

Renowned filmmaker Biodun Stephen has delighted fans with an exciting announcement regarding her latest project, Hotel Labamba. Taking to Instagram, she revealed the highly anticipated release date for the theatrical debut of the captivating murder mystery.

Penned by the talented Frances Okeke, Hotel Labamba revolves around the enigmatic demise of a popular social media influencer within the confines of a hotel, leaving everyone as potential suspects. The film promises to be an enthralling crime drama that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

When asked about what to expect from the film, Stephen expressed to Shockng, “Apart from the fact that it’s an entertaining film, the one thing you should look out for is the lesson. It’s an all-round entertainment experience – you’ll have a good laugh and encounter fantastic characters with captivating personalities.”

The star-studded cast includes the talented Bimbo Ademoye, Lateef Adedimeji, Blessing Jessica Obazi-Nze, Bolaji Ogunmola, Lilian Afegbai, Chris Iheuwa, Onyekachi Nnochiri, Okey Jude, and Femi Adebayo Salami. With such an ensemble of acting prowess, viewers can expect exceptional performances that will bring the story to life.

Directed by Biodun Stephen herself, Hotel Labamba is a production by Lady Laide Films in collaboration with Shutter Speed, and it will be distributed by Cinemax. This exciting venture follows the success of Stephen’s recent releases, including the highly acclaimed Big Love and the box office sensation, The Kujus Again.

Movie enthusiasts and fans of Biodun Stephen can mark their calendars as Hotel Labamba is set to grace Nigerian cinemas on July 28, 2023.

