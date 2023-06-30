President Tinubu Honored at Grand Eid-al-Adha Dinner Hosted by Governor Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted a grand Eid-al-Adha dinner on Thursday in honor of President Bola Tinubu. The prestigious event took place at the Lagos State Government House in Marina, bringing together key figures from the nation’s commercial capital.

Earlier in the day, President Tinubu paid courtesy visits to Oba Sikiru Adetona, the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, and Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, the Alake of Egbaland, both in Ogun State. Following these visits, he attended the dinner organized by Governor Sanwo-Olu, a gesture symbolizing mutual respect and solidarity.

The dinner witnessed the presence of all past governors of Lagos since 1999, including the renowned Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, who played significant roles in the state’s governance. Tinubu, who served as the governor of Lagos from 1999 to 2007, handed over the reins to Fashola, who governed from 2007 to 2015. Ambode succeeded Fashola and held office for a single term before being succeeded by Sanwo-Olu in 2019.

Ambode’s singular term as governor garnered attention as it marked the first instance, since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999, of a Lagos governor serving only one term.

During the buildup to the 2019 gubernatorial election, Ambode faced a reported rift with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

This discord prompted Tinubu to endorse Sanwo-Olu as Ambode’s replacement, effectively denying Ambode the opportunity for an additional four years in office. Ambode publicly voiced his opposition to Sanwo-Olu’s governorship ambition during the APC primary election in Lagos, a move that ultimately led to his defeat and subsequent retreat from the limelight in Lagos politics.

