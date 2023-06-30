Aliko Dangote Retains Position as Africa’s Richest Man Despite Currency Volatility, Bloomberg Reports

Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group, has retained his position as Africa’s wealthiest individual, despite the Nigerian currency’s fluctuation against the dollar, as reported by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to the recently released daily top billionaire lists on Tuesday, Dangote’s wealth was valued at an impressive $15.6 billion, placing him at the top of the list of African billionaires on the Index.

Leading the global rankings are Ellon Musk and Bernard Arnault, holding the first and second positions as the richest individuals in the world, with fortunes amounting to $219 billion and $194 billion, respectively.

Jeff Bezos follows closely in third place with $151 billion, while Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and Larry Ellison are tied for the fourth and fifth positions, each with a net worth of $130 billion.

Despite the volatility of the Nigerian currency, Dangote’s consistent position as Africa’s wealthiest person underscores his successful business ventures and diverse investments across various sectors.

Among the world’s top 500 billionaires for the year 2023, only five other Africans made the recent list. South Africans Johann Rupert and his family hold a net worth of $13.3 billion, followed by Nicky Oppenheimer, Nassef Sawiris, Natie Kirsh, and Naguib Sawiris, with respective fortunes of $9.0 billion, $7.47 billion, $7.37 billion, and $5.93 billion.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 30, 2023

President Tinubu Honored at Grand Eid-al-Adha Dinner Hosted by Governor Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted a grand Eid-al-Adha dinner on Thursday in honor of President Bola Tinubu. The prestigious event ...

YNaija June 29, 2023

I Called Upon the Spirit of ‘Emi lokan’ to Secure Election Victory Despite CBN Naira Redesign Policy – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that he invoked the spirits of wisdom and determination, represented by “Baba Emi lokan,” to ...

YNaija June 29, 2023

Actor Jerry Williams Suspended by AGN Over Alleged Drug Abuse

In a recent development, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has made the decision to suspend actor Jerry Williams due ...

YNaija June 28, 2023

Davido’s Baby Mama Chronicles Continue: French Lady Says She is Also Pregnant with Davido’s Child

In the latest episode of Davido’s never-ending baby mama saga, a French lady named Ivanna Bay has stepped into the ...

YNaija June 28, 2023

Tension at Osun State’s Eid Prayer Ground as a Senator Occupied and Refused to Vacate Governor Adeleke’s Seat

The Osogbo prayer ground for Eid el-Kabir became a stage for mild drama that unfolded on Wednesday. Reports emerged that ...

YNaija June 28, 2023

David Corenswet Takes Over as the New ‘Man of Steel’, Replacing Henry Cavill in ‘Superman: Legacy’

The highly talented and rapidly ascending American actor, David Corenswet, is poised to soar to new heights as he takes ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail