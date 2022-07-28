Senators across parties are clashing on the decision to impeach Buhari due to insecurity; Many injured as unknown gunmen attack Owo again | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Senators across parties are clashing on the decision to impeach Buhari due to insecurity

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Senators across parties are clashing on the decision to impeach Buhari due to insecurity

Senators reportedly gave President Muhammadu Buhari a six-week deadline on Wednesday to take effective action to solve the nation’s deteriorating security situation or face impeachment.

After Minority Leader Senator Philip Aduda was prevented by Senate President Senator Ahmad Lawan from introducing a resolution to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to solve the country’s security challenges, the senators, numbering over 20, reportedly sang a song of unity and exited the floor.

The opposition MPs’ move is the most recent in a string of worries expressed by different people and organizations in light of the nation’s increasing level of insecurity.

Later, on behalf of his irate colleagues, Senator Aduda briefed reporters at the National Assembly building.

He claims that President Muhammadu Buhari has been given a six-week deadline to address the nation’s security issues by opposition senators.

Senate summons CBN governor over naira fall but embarks on a two-month break

In response to the recent wild collapse of the naira, the Senate decided on Wednesday to call Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mr. Emefiele was requested to appear before the Senate in session and speak to the senators privately.

However, the lawmakers failed to set a time for the governor to arrive. The parliamentarians decided to take a two-month break on Wednesday that would finish on September 20.

The discussion on a proposal by Ekiti Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi led to the decision to call the head of the CBN.

The summons take place as the naira depreciates quickly.

El-Rufai threatens to sack Kaduna lecturers involved in ASUU strike

All employees at Kaduna State University (KASU) who are currently participating in the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike have been threatened with termination by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Since February, ASUU has been on strike since the government has not complied with its requests.

There have been several unsuccessful attempts to get the lecturers back into the classrooms.

Labor unions started their joint demonstration with ASUU on Monday.

To avoid having their seats declared vacant, El-Rufai urged the teachers to return to the classrooms while appearing on a radio show in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The governor stated that KASU professors had no justification for going on strike. He said that rather than the state administration, ASUU had issues with the federal government.

“The Acting Vice Chancellor has promised me that they would restart, but I have requested that they check to see whether they have truly started working again since I had originally directed that their pay be terminated. But I then learned that they didn’t participate in the strike, so I requested that the matter be looked into and that everyone who received pay while participating in the strike be required to return it.

“This is due to Nigerian legislation, which states that “no labor, no pay.” That is the rule. Therefore, none of the strikers will receive their salaries”, El-Rufai said.

Many injured as unknown gunmen attack Owo again

Just seven weeks after terrorists attacked worshippers in the ancient town of Owo in the Nigerian state of Ondo, unknown gunmen struck the same location once more.

According to reports, a large number of individuals were hurt during the attack on Wednesday night at Folahami Junction, which was home to the Craneburg Construction Company.

The assailants reportedly started shooting at people present, according to eyewitness accounts.

Reports have also mentioned that some explosive devices were also used during the attack.

Even though the number of casualties has not yet been determined, the attack is believed to have harmed a large number of individuals.

Funmi Odunlami, the state police image maker, verified the incident but added that three people were hurt after a gunfight in the town.

According to Odunlami, it is unclear whether the attackers are terrorists or merely bandits.

”Tonight, there was a shooting incident at Craneburg Construction Company Owo, Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to Hospital and they are in stable condition.

”We can not ascertain the casualty figure now and we also cannot say it was a terrorist attack with the use of explosive devices, but tomorrow( Thursday ) morning, the EOD men of the command will go to the scene” she said.

Odunlami appealed to residents not to panic, that the situation was under control.

Tems makes solo debut on billboard hot 100

Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, Nigerian multi-award-winning singer, made her solo debut on the Billboard Hot 100 list with her 2020 single, “Free Mind,” off her For Broken Ears EP.

Following Terms’ appearance on the soundtrack of the “Wakanda Forever” teaser for Marvel’s Black Panther sequel, “Free Mind” entered the charts on Monday.

The music for the trailer, which was published on Sunday, included Tems’ covers of “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar and “No Woman, No Cry” by Bob Marley.

Tems’ debut solo entry, her fourth appearance on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 list, peaked at No. 90.

Tems had, however, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in May for her appearance on Future’s song “Wait For U.”

The song, which is the sixth on Future’s most recent LP album, I Never Liked You, also includes Canadian rapper Drake.

Tems had also debuted earlier on the Hot 100 last October, with her feature on the “Essence” remix. The hit song by Wizkid also featured Justin Bieber, and peaked at No. 9 on the charts.

However, she got her previous entries into the chart from guest appearances in Drake’s “Fountain”.