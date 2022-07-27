Here are all the ‘Ships’ and ‘Potential Ships’ in the Big Brother Level up house #BBNaijaS7

It’s been only a few days since the start of Big Brother, Level up edition and housemates have wasted no time in shooting shoots and catching feelings.

Bella and Sheggz already appear to be on their way to starting a relationship in the Big Brother House.

Sheggz shot his shot and called Bella beautiful last night as they cuddled together in bed.

Sheggz also acknowledged that while he is interested in Bella, he needs her to demonstrate her openness to his advances.

“If a girl says to me she’s not down, I won’t go hard. It’s different when someone says hmmm, let me see. It’s enough to think she’s considering it. The woman has to give the man something to hold on to,” he said as the two cuddled in bed.

The two have been together nonstop today. They walked into the lounge area wearing haphazardly synchronized clothing, holding hands and flirting as their fellow Level 1 housemates made breakfast in the distance.

Sheggz and Bella are not the only ones shooting shots in the Level 1 House.

Allysyn and Hermes acknowledged their attraction to one another in the bedroom. Hermes is intelligent, according to Allysyn, and although they are very different from one another, they nevertheless have some characteristics.

Despite the fact that she is currently emotionally unavailable, Allysyn wants to get to know him.

She questioned Hermes about wanting to have three women when he revealed that he was polyamorous. Hermes was unable to provide any guarantees, but he regards Allysyn as a “free spirit” and believes that love is “giving and putting an effort into another human’s effort.”

As for Allysyn, several viewers have remarked that she might be interested in Adekunle.

Allysyn is shameless let’s be honest…. Following man up and down since morning. Now sleeping in his bed uninvited. Adekunle should stop being that nice cos she’s clearly misinterpreting things #BBNaija7 #BBNaijaLevelUp #BBNaija — DragEverybody🛡🗡⚡️🌟🦋 (@Divas_A_4dables) July 27, 2022

Allysyn should just drop whatever feelings she has for Adekunle. It's starting to look awkward because he's not reciprocating. I want her head back in the game!!! She might not be saying it, but it's eating her up. She needs to be at ease. Kunle is eyeing other girls. #BBNaija — Uwi (@Umwamikaziii) July 27, 2022

Even though Groovy declined to kiss Beauty, their relationship in the Level 2 House appears to be going well.

However, there was almost a detour when Amaka admitted to Pharmsavi this morning that she had intended to disperse their union. Pharmsavi chuckled heartily at this hilarious news since he couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

Which ship do you think will set sail? Which ship do you think will sink?