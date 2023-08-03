Big Brother Naija Star Hermes Survives Car Accident

Big Brother Naija star Hermes Chibueze Iyele, popularly known as Hermez, survived a car accident on August 3, 2023, and took to his Instagram story to share the news.

Posting a photograph of his damaged black Mercedes with the front grill caved in, he expressed his gratitude to God for his safety, captioning the post with “Bless God for life and safety.”

Addressing his followers through a video on Instagram, Hermes reassured his worried supporters that he was fine after the accident and that everyone involved came out unscathed. He mentioned that he was still experiencing some side effects from the encounter but emphasized that there was nothing to worry about.

In his words, “I know a lot of you have been checking up on me since I posted on my story, I was involved in an accident yesterday, and everyone came out of it safe. So there is nothing to worry about.”

Despite the shaken feeling from the accident, Hermes expressed gratitude to his supporters for their concern and well-wishes, emphasizing that he couldn’t thank God enough for his safety.

Prior to the accident, Hermes was seen publicly in the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State, raising awareness about the displacement of residents in the area due to the state government’s demolition of homes and houses. He disclosed that he used to live in that area before gaining prominence as a member of the Big Brother Naija cast in 2022.

The accident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and the importance of safety on the roads. Hermes’ safety and well-being have brought relief to his fans, and they continue to show their support as he recovers from the ordeal.