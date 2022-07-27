Terrorists attack presidential guards in Abuja, kill eight soldiers; Portable disqualified from Headies Awards | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Terrorists attack presidential guards in Abuja, kill eight soldiers

Portable disqualified from Headies Awards

ISWAP plots massive attacks on Lagos, Kaduna, others

UK court grants Beatrice bail, denies Ike Ekweremadu

FG is toying with an uprising like #EndSARS – NLC

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Terrorists attack presidential guards in Abuja, kill eight soldiers

On Friday, gunmen attacked some members of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Presidential Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

Eight people were killed and three troops were injured in the event, which happened late on Friday night in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

A captain and a lieutenant were among the two officers who were killed; the other victims were soldiers.

The Nigerian Law School in Bwari is the target of the terrorists’ primary strike, and they may already be camped there, according to an army source.

The Nigerian army has not yet responded to the attack in a formal manner.

A variety of intelligence sources have made known that the government was aware of terrorists’ plans to strike certain locations in the capital and that security had been stepped up in the area.

After terrorists attacked a neighborhood close to the Federal Government College, Kwali in the Kwali Area Council of Abuja, the government formally closed the school on Monday.

Portable disqualified from Headies Awards

Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, has been disqualified from the 15th Headies Awards, which are set to take place this year.

On Tuesday night, the organizers explained why Portable was disqualified. They claimed that the singer founded “One Million Boys,” a rumored cult organization in Lagos.

“The decision to disqualify Mr. Okikiola is accentuated by series of misdemeanors by Mr Okikiola via his social media platforms.

“We shall not condone reckless and uncouth statements from artists and hereby disassociate ourselves from any individual linked to such assembly or activities linked to him as described.

“The music industry demands all-round excellence. It is extremely important for young artists being potential role models to exude professional responsibility, proper decorum and have respect for others”, Headies organizers stated.

Reacting to his disqualification, Portable said: “I am a child of light. I have fame, I have money, I have cars, I have wives, I have children. I am rich. People know me everywhere. I don’t regret my actions”, the singer said in a video while being caressed by his new wife.”

Best Street Artist and Rookie of the Year were the two categories in which Portable was nominated.

ISWAP plots massive attacks on Lagos, Kaduna, others

On Tuesday, there were clear signs that the Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province terrorist organizations intended to strike various states in the North-West, North-Central, and South-West.

Security services were informed by a security report that ISWAP and Boko Haram intended to attack the Federal Capital Territory as well as the states of Lagos, Kaduna, Kogi, Katsina, and Zamfara.

A memo that was leaked earlier on Tuesday from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’s headquarters informed state commands of the impending strikes.

When contacted, Shola Odumosu, a spokesperson for the NSCDC, said that the document was not the work of the security services.

A state commandant, who corroborated the document, claimed that security personnel had been instructed to remain silent in order to prevent panic.

The commandant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Yes, it is true that they (headquarters) issued a security alert to us that we should be careful and we should instruct our men to be watchful. We protect the critical infrastructure and places of worship.

“It is also important that we inform the people so they can be vigilant.”

UK court grants Beatrice bail, denies Ike Ekweremadu

Beatrice, the wife of former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, has been granted bail by a London court.

On Monday, she received a bail order. On the other hand, bail was declined for Ike Ekweremadu.

According to the Common Serjeant of London, judge Richard Marks: “The position is that I have granted bail to Beatrice subject to some fairly stringent conditions, but I have refused bail to Ike.”

Recall that the Metropolitan Police in London detained Ike Ekweremadu and his wife in connection with an alleged scheme to steal David Ukpo Nwamini’s organs.

Ekweremadus were charged with planning to smuggle a homeless man into the UK so they could take his kidney for their daughter.

In accordance with the Modern Slavery Act 2015, Beatrice was accused of organizing or supporting another person’s trip with the intention of exploitation between August 1 and May 5, according to the UK’s Daily Mail.

Ike Ekweremadu, the wife’s husband, was accused of conspiring to set up or aid another person’s travel with a view to exploitation, specifically organ harvesting.

FG is toying with an uprising like #EndSARS – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress, or NLC, warned the government not to toy with another populist uprising similar to the 2020 #EndSARS protest by launching a two-day nationwide protest yesterday against the Federal Government’s failure to end the strike initiated by unions in the country’s university system. So far, the strike has lasted five months.

As a result, the NLC handed the government a two-week deadline to remedy the problems, as set by President Muhammadu Buhari to Education Minister Malam Adamu Adamu.

During the solidarity rally held yesterday in support of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and other unions in the university system, the Congress issued the warning through the chairman of the union’s Lagos State chapter, Mrs. Funmi Agnes Sessy.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana, spoke during the march that departed from Under Bridge in Ikeja and moved to Alausa. He expressed dissatisfaction that people in power currently, who he described as being in his generation, seemed determined to destroy the nation’s education system.

He thought back to the good old days when delicious meals cost 50 kobo per day for students in tertiary institutions.

Dr Adelaja Odukoya, the Lagos Zonal Chairman of ASUU, addressed the crowd, lamenting that Nigerian academics are the lowest paid in the world. He also addressed the deterioration of education in Nigeria as a result of the constant strike.

“A professor in Nigeria earns N460,000 monthly after tax; that is bad and shameful. We cannot continue like this. Our universities are no longer attractive and competitive. We are tired of being at home and strike is the last option for us.

“We have an irresponsible and uncaring government. The government that cares about its people must invest in education, especially university education. This protest is for the struggle for the soul of this country,” he said.