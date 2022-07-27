ASUU proposes legislation to restrict foreign education for children of public officials

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has advocated for legislation to control how public servants’ children enroll in schools abroad.

At the solidarity rally held by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday in Yenagoa, Prof. Kingdom Tombra, the union’s chapter chairman for the University of Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, announced as much.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the NLC organized the statewide rally in support of ASUU and its member unions in response to the ongoing strike at Nigeria’s public institutions.

“If this is done, it will build a better society by developing formidable educational institutions and improve funding of the university system in Nigeria.

“This struggle is not against government, but about the working class and against the ruling class and we are very committed to it.

“If the rich and poor go to the same university or institution, I don’t think the strike will occur again.

“If they school here and their children are here they will show total support for the university system and the tertiary institutions in Nigeria,” he said.

According to NAN, teachers at government-run institutions started a statewide strike on February 14 in protest of the implementation of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as the industry’s payment system.

Earlier, Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri thanked the ASUU and the NLC for their peaceful protest and pledged to take their requests to the proper authorities in a speech to organized labor.

The Bayelsa NLC Chairman, Mr. John Ndiomu, also spoke and praised the governor for his calm demeanor.

He claimed that at the nationwide solidarity protest, both workers and students were represented.

Ndiomu, urged the federal government to sign the renegotiated draft agreement between ASUU and the Federal Government.

”Adopt University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) in place IPPIS, Pay Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).

“Release of Revitalization Fund, Release white paper on visitation to Federal Universities. Amend NUC law to control proliferation of state universities without funding,” the labour leader said.

