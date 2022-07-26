Police in Kogi stop a “suspected” bomb from going off, preventing tragedy.

Following the successful detonation of an object at the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, police in Kogi State stated they had prevented a suspected bomb assault in the state.

Many individuals in the neighborhood were startled by the explosion that resulted from the yet-to-be-identified device being detonated.

A loud explosion was reported within the Ministry’s buildings, which also house the secretary’s office for the Kogi state government and the Ministry of Women Affairs.

Though there was no injury or loss of life, the loud explosion scared workers who were already in their offices preparing for the day’s job.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka who confirmed the explosion said, “We were informed of a package that looked like a bomb was left on the premises and I immediately deployed the bomb disposal unit there to assess the object.

“The object was immediately blown up. The explosion you heard was the handwork of our bomb disposing unit, brought about by their efforts to blow up the object.”

Egbuka said investigations have commenced to ascertain what the object was.

There have been several incidents of bomb blasts in the state.

Recall that on June 3, a bomb blast in the Idoji area of Okene Local Government Area of the state killed a resident and injured others.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose July 23, 2022

I accidentally became the president of Nigeria, Obasanjo says

Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria, claimed on Saturday that everything about him, including his ascension to the positions ...

Joshua Ononose July 23, 2022

NPC launches census dashboard, mobile device management system

For the 2023 Population and Housing Census, the National Population Commission (NPC) has launched the Census Dashboard and Device Management ...

Joshua Ononose July 22, 2022

Attack in Katsina results in the deaths of five police officers and others

Five police officers and three villagers were killed in a gunman attack on Gatakawa on Wednesday evening in Katsina State’s ...

Joshua Ononose July 22, 2022

Court sends former Accountant-General Ahmed Idris, others to prison over alleged N109bn Fraud

Ahmed Idris, the former Accountant-General of the Federation, was placed on remand on Friday by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ...

Joshua Ononose July 21, 2022

Naira falls to N645 per dollar

According to a listing on Aboki Forex, a website that provides users with information about the exchange rates at which ...

Joshua Ononose July 20, 2022

Protesting APC members storm party secretariat during unveiling of Vice Presidential candidate

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday morning, expressing their dissatisfaction with the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail