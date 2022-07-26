Police in Kogi stop a “suspected” bomb from going off, preventing tragedy.

Following the successful detonation of an object at the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, police in Kogi State stated they had prevented a suspected bomb assault in the state.

Many individuals in the neighborhood were startled by the explosion that resulted from the yet-to-be-identified device being detonated.

A loud explosion was reported within the Ministry’s buildings, which also house the secretary’s office for the Kogi state government and the Ministry of Women Affairs.

Though there was no injury or loss of life, the loud explosion scared workers who were already in their offices preparing for the day’s job.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka who confirmed the explosion said, “We were informed of a package that looked like a bomb was left on the premises and I immediately deployed the bomb disposal unit there to assess the object.

“The object was immediately blown up. The explosion you heard was the handwork of our bomb disposing unit, brought about by their efforts to blow up the object.”

Egbuka said investigations have commenced to ascertain what the object was.

There have been several incidents of bomb blasts in the state.

Recall that on June 3, a bomb blast in the Idoji area of Okene Local Government Area of the state killed a resident and injured others.