BBNaijaS7: Amaka and Phyna record first fight in Big Brother House

What are the possibilities that two people wanting to form a connection will actually get into a fight? With the BBNaija Level Up Housemates, it appears that the odds are quite high.

Amaka and Phyna seemed to be getting along during the weekend, but it appears that their connection is currently gone. While attempting to bond in the early morning hours, they got into a small argument. weird, huh?

With violent remarks, the pair tore one another apart. Amaka and Phyna were originally spotted enjoying what appeared to be a pleasant chat before they abruptly started shouting at each other while the bulk of the season 7 “first house” was asleep.

According to Phyna, Amaka “sounded like someone who wants to play mind-games with everybody.”

Phyna asserted that throughout their conversation, Amaka kept bringing up the other house, where the other 12 roommates are housed, and threatened to enter through the strongest door to learn what was going through their heads.

Phyna was incensed by Amaka’s “mindgame” and questioned what she (Amaka) intended to accomplish by knowing what the other housemates were thinking.

The housemates, who have been friends since moving into the Level Up house, got into a quarrel as a result of this. Amaka overheard Phyna calling her “a giant moron,” “manipulative,” and “senseless.”

Even though Bryann and Beauty intervened, the two kept on bickering at each other.

During their workout session in the garden, Amaka had a rant session with Kess and Daniella, saying she would never be intimidated by anyone. She recalled the quarrel, saying she didn’t know Phyna would take what she said seriously and concluded Phyna was out to use her to shine.

