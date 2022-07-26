Big Tems is on a roll as ‘Free Mind’ debuts on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name “Tems,” scores yet another major victory as she makes her first-ever lead artist entry on the Billboard Hot 100, the biggest music chart in the world.

Her hit song, “Free Mind” debuts at No. 90 on the international music chart.

Billboard Hot 100: #90(new) Free Mind, @temsbaby. — chart data (@chartdata) July 25, 2022

One of the melodic and sonorous hit singles from Tems’ wonderful EP, “For Broken Ears,” is the self-produced (alongside Omeiza) catchy vibe “Free Mind.”

This is the fourth time she has appeared on the Billboard Charts, following “Essence(remix)” ft. Wizkid & Justin Beiber, which peaked at No. 9, and Drake’s “Fountains,” which peaked at number 26 in September.

“Wait for You” featuring Future and Drake, also reached number one in the charts.

The only African artists with four Billboard Hot 100 entries are Tems and Wizkid.

Tems has a record-breaking 10 entries on the newly established Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, including “Essence,” “Free Mind,” “Higher, Found,” “Damages,” “Replay,” “The Key,” “Ice T,” “Crazy Things,” and “Interference.”

The incredible singer-songwriter has had a fantastic year. She has accomplished extraordinary, award-winning feats, and her music has received acclaim from all over the world.

Under her full name Temilade Openiyi, she was recently listed as a songwriter for the single “Move” on the upcoming 2022 album “Renaissance” by music queen Beyonce.

Tems also appeared on the soundtrack of the most recent film from Marvel Studios, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where she performed a cover of Bob Marley’s No, Woman No Cry that included a Kendrick Lamar sample from Alright.

Grateful to the amazing people at @MarvelStudios. BIG LOVE to the legend Ryan Coogler.



It’s @temsbaby on the official Black panther 2 trailer. My father in heaven. Thank you once again💙



Rest in peace @chadwickboseman🙏🏾💙



pic.twitter.com/wbbdowNjAl — Muyiwa Awoniyi (@IAmDonawon) July 24, 2022

Indeed, “Crazy things are happening” for Africa’s finest and most talented Queen of Afrobeats, Tems, as she continues to be the leading vibe in the country and all over the world.