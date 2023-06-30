Infinix Explores Future Prospects and Initiatives with Nigerian Media

Infinix, a leading smartphone brand, recently hosted a media parley in Lagos, Nigeria, aiming to establish strong relationships with prominent media houses. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed media professionals and representatives from various organizations. During the parley, key insights were shared by Infinix representatives, highlighting the brand’s commitment to continual improvement and investment in the Nigerian and African markets.

Understanding User Needs: Video Quality and Faster Charging

According to Mia Liu, the Global PR Director of Infinix, Infinix doesn’t just manufacture smartphones but actively conducts research to identify the most critical requirements expressed by smartphone users. Research conducted across various states in Nigeria revealed that users highly prioritize video quality and faster charging. In response, Infinix aims to address these demands by providing superior smartphone experiences to its customers. The brand aspires to be recognized for exceptional phone performance, enhancing the overall quality of its smartphones to impress and satisfy a broader range of users.

Establishing an Emotional Connection with Consumers

Mia Liu further emphasized the significance of establishing an emotional connection between the brand and its consumers. Infinix is dedicated to localizing its communication and sharing authentic stories that resonate with the target audience. By promoting social well-being, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and embracing African culture, Infinix aims to shift the perception of being solely a product-focused brand. The goal is to create a deeper connection with consumers and instill a sense of pride among those who choose the Infinix brand.

Insights into Youth Empowerment and Counterfeit Phones

Yemisi Ode, the Integrated Marketing Communications & PR Manager of Infinix Nigeria, shared insights into the brand’s extensive involvement in youth empowerment projects across Nigeria. Infinix has actively supported various initiatives focusing on the growth and development of young Nigerians. The brand’s presence can be felt across campuses nationwide, with collaborations established with prominent institutions like the University of Ibadan.

To combat the issue of counterfeit Infinix phones in Nigeria, Yemisi Ode advised customers to purchase their phones exclusively from authorized retail outlets and e-commerce partners. In cases where issues arise with phones bought from dealers, Infinix provides support through its dedicated after-sales service, Carlcare.

Catering to the Growing Gaming Industry

Infinix recognizes the burgeoning gaming industry in Nigeria and has made significant strides to cater to this trend. The brand’s HOT series of smartphones are designed with gaming capabilities in mind, incorporating features that empower gamers, such as powerful gaming engine, optimized screens, extended battery life, and powerful processors. Infinix actively engages gamers through competitions and events like the Infinix Gaming Master, fostering collaborations to drive gaming development in Nigeria.

Success Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

Despite the decline of the African smartphone market by 3.4% in the first quarter of 2023, Infinix attributes its success to delivering top-range products that cater to the specific needs and passions of Nigerians. Yemi Adewunmi, Local Marketing Manager, highlighted the brand’s commitment to gathering feedback through extensive market research. Infinix continuously seeks feedback to enhance its products, ensuring they meet the evolving demands of consumers.

Balancing Technological Advancements and Marketing Communications

In response to valuable suggestions from media professionals, Infinix acknowledges the importance of balancing technology advancements with effective advertising and marketing communications. The brand plans to strengthen its marketing efforts to ensure that its technological innovations are effectively communicated to consumers. By maintaining a strong focus on both product development and marketing strategies, Infinix aims to continue its growth trajectory in the Nigerian and African markets.