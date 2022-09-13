“Free Mind” by Tems and “Last Last” by Burna Boy both hit new highs on the Billboard Hot 100

Tems’ ‘Free Mind’ and Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ have reached new ranks on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the Chart week dated September 17th, 2022, ‘Free Mind’ moved up 5 places from 61 to 56 thereby extending its run to 8 weeks on the chart.

Similarly, Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ moved up 14 places after climbing from 67 to 53 position thereby extending its stay on the chart to 9 weeks.

The success of Tems and Burna Boy on the chart shows that Afrobeats is still going strong around the world. Both Burna Boy and Tems have been very important to the rise of Afrobeats in 2022. “Last Last” is one of the most popular songs of 2022, and Tems is one of the most sought-after African artists.

