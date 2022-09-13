Mr. and Mrs. Ikoyi up for eviction in Penultimate Nominations of the Season #BBNaijaS7

As the Big Brother Level Up Season comes to a close, everything is coming down to the last few days. In the second-to-last round of nominations, six of the 11 housemates still in the running to win the grand prize of N100m worth of prizes were put on the block.

Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Dotun, Chichi, Sheggz, and Rider Rachel were all asked to stand before Big Brother took an “unauthorized” break.

As they waited for their fate, the standing housemates, who were all former Level 1 housemates, all had worried looks on their faces because they didn’t know what Big Brother would do next.

It turned out that Biggie wanted Head of House Phyna to think about everything and decide what to do about the Save and Replace.

Allysyn sacrificed to save Chichi

So, to end the nominations process, Head of House Phyna used her Veto Power to save Chichi and put Allysyn in her place. Chichi couldn’t believe her luck when she fell back into the big red modular sofa, while Allysyn could only nervously laugh at her first appearance on the Eviction roll.

Riders Chizzy and Rachel’s nominations do not count because they are only in the game for the ride and not for the money, as previously stated.

Chomzy, Doyin, and Eloswag, who were recently kicked out of the house and are now Biggie’s guests on Level 3, were also called to the Diary Room to nominate.

That was just to make them keep thinking they were still in the Game, but they are not in the running for the ultimate Prize.

How the Housemates Nominated

HOUSEMATE NOMINATION #1 NOMIMATION #2 NOMINATION #3 Adekunle Sheggz Bella Dotun Daniella Hermes *Rider Rachel Bella Dotun *Rider Rachel Adekunle Hermes Bryann Hermes Adekunle Bella Bella Daniella *Rider Rachel Hermes Sheggz *Rider Rachel Chichi Adekunle Allysyn Bella Sheggz Adekunle Hermes Sheggz Bella *Rider Rachel Groovy Allysyn Chichi Dotun Chichi Sheggz Hermes Bryann HoH Phyna Sheggz Bella Adekunle

This means that Bella received six nominations, Sheggz, Adekunle, and Hermes each received five nominations, Chichi and Dotun each received two nominations, and Allysyn, Bryann, and Daniella each received one nomination. Even though Rachel, the Rider, was also nominated five times, she is still safe because she is a Rider.

Before HoH Phyna sacrificed Sheggz, Bella, and Adekunle, Big Brother took the chance to tell her again how happy he was that she had won the coveted position of Head of House.

In his final words, Nominations Show Host Ebuka reminded Big Brother Naija Level Up fans that there’s no better way to show you’re a true fan than to keep your favorite Housemate in the Game.