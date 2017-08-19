The Thread: TwitterNG remembers Dr Stella Adadevoh, Nigeria’s hero

Three years ago, Dr Stella Adadevoh literally stood in the gap as she defended Lagos against the spread of the Ebola virus. That decision cost her her life. However, Lagosians lived- as did the rest of Nigeria. Today, TwitterNG registers their gratitude.

See below:

Ise.

