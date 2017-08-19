The Thread: TwitterNG remembers Dr Stella Adadevoh, Nigeria’s hero

Three years ago, Dr Stella Adadevoh literally stood in the gap as she defended Lagos against the spread of the Ebola virus. That decision cost her her life. However, Lagosians lived- as did the rest of Nigeria. Today, TwitterNG registers their gratitude.

Let us take some time away from our politics to remember a genuine Nigerian hero, three years on. She is in Heaven. Never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/SmYmejmznL — Chxta (@Chxta) August 19, 2017

You are a braveheart who took one for your country. Ameyo, we really don't deserve you. Forever we remain indebted & commit to keep building pic.twitter.com/muZvloUA0L — Prof. Isaac Adewole (@IsaacFAdewole) August 19, 2017

It nice to read your message and presumably government's message of her remembrance. We will be eternally grateful to her. https://t.co/2hIDQIuv1Y — Deji Idowu 喜悦 | 🇳🇬 (@ayodygeeidowu) August 19, 2017

Today, always, we remember the incomparable Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, "stellar even unto the end". #RIPAmeyo pic.twitter.com/mifR2MdWbi — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) August 19, 2017

Hope this govt is wise enough to preserve her legacy by statue or somewhere in a medical museum.lip service or media publicity isn't enough — Ayo Adebisi (@balleries003) August 19, 2017

Today, as we remember the sacrifice of Stella Adadevoh, may leaders work towards quality, affordable & accessible healthcare 4 ALL citizens — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) August 19, 2017

