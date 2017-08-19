Fake news need competition | Trump touts support for Steve Bannon

President Donald Trump on Saturday thanked his former strategist, Steve Bannon for his service after sacking him as White House chief strategist.

“I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks S,” Trump tweeted.

He later tweeted that his former chief strategist will be a huge competition for fake news media now that he has returned to Breitbart News.

“Steve Bannon will be a tough and smart new voice at @BreitbartNews…maybe even better than ever before. Fake News needs the competition!,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump had been silent about Bannon, his former campaign CEO, in the hours after chief of staff John Kelly formally fired him.