FG approves reopening of cinemas, event centres; puts schools and NYSC camps on notice | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Control has lifted all restrictions on markets and commercial stores in the country.

PTF National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, who disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, stated that the Federal Government has approved the reopening of cinemas, gyms, amusement parks and outdoor event centres while urging state governments and school administrators to start making preparations for the full reopening of schools in the country as well.

He also added that the Federal Government has reviewed the nationwide COVID-19 curfew from 12 midnight to 4am.

FG approves reopening of NYSC orientation camps

The federal government has approved the reopening of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps nationwide; asking the Corps to begin preparations nationwide.

Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, disclosed this on Thursday during its bi-weekly briefing oin Abuja. “For the National Youth Service Corps, the NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open,” he said.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of COVID-19 when this process starts,” he added. Orientation camps in the country have been shut since March 18 as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

FG bars 10 airlines from operation in Nigerian airspace

Similarly, The PTF on COVID-19 says Air France, KLM, Etihad Airways, RwandAir and Air Namibia will not be allowed to operate in the Nigerian airspace when international flight resume on September 5.

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this during the briefing noted that Air France and KLM airlines were not granted approval for flight operations because “tourist visa’s holders are not allowed entry.” Other affected airlines are Royal Air Maroc, Lufthansa, Cabo Verde, TAAG Angola and South African Airways who are not allowed into Nigeria because South Africa are yet to resume international flights in their country.

According to Sirika who listed the airlines approved for international flights in Lagos are British Airways, Delta, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Africa World Airlines (AWA) Ghana, Middle East, and Kenya Airways. For Abuja, British Airways, Emirates, Ethiopian, AWA Ghana, Middle East, Turkish and Egypt Air were approved.

Buhari approves 5,000mts of maize to support poultry industry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 5,000 metric tonnes of maize from the National Strategic Grains Reserve (NSGR) to support the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN).

According to a statement signed by Theodore Ogaziechi, Director of Information at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, about 5,000 metric tonnes of maize are subsidized at the rate of N90, 000 as against the current market price of N170, 000.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 5,000 Metric Tonnes of maize from the National Strategic Grains Reserve to support the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) at a subsidized rate of N90,000 (Ninety Thousand Naira only per Metric tonne as against the current market price of N170,000 (One Hundred and Seventy Thousand Naira only),” the statement read.

NCDC confirms 124 new COVID-19 cases

On the 3rd of September 2020, we erroneously reported 1 additional confirmed case in our summary. The new confirmed cases are 124 and the total is 54,587. We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results. pic.twitter.com/rDh7CEbCN6 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 4, 2020