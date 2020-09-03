You may also like

Op-Ed Editor September 2, 2020

Palliathieves: Nigerians react to hike in electricity tariff and new petrol price | #YNaijaCover

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) has increased the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, to ...

Op-Ed Editor September 1, 2020

Fresh crisis in NBA as members form splinter group | #YNaijaCover

In a letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Friday, the conveners of the NNBA notified the minister ...

Op-ed Editor August 31, 2020

NDDC is saving Nigerians from chaos | #YNaijaCover

The executive director of projects at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Cairo Ojougboh has revealed that Nigeria will break ...

Op-Ed Editor August 28, 2020

Black Friday as helicopter crash into Lagos building | #YNaijaCover

A helicopter Bell 206 with registration number 5N-BQW belonging to Quorum Aviation crashed into a building in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos. ...

Op-Ed Editor August 26, 2020

The FFK ‘Short Circuit’ may not be a one-off afterall | The #YNaijaCover

Critic and former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has come under heavy criticism by Nigerians including the Nigerian Union of Journalists ...

Op-ed Editor August 25, 2020

Instablog accidentally reveals identity of handler | #YNaijaCover

Social media was abuzz today following Instablog accidentally revealing its handler as a woman. Op-ed Editor

