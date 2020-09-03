Bezos the villain, Tragic Nigerian superheroes | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Twittersphere erupted in creative, belly-aching jokes today, as users painted scenarios of superheroes trying to cope in a Nigerian reality. This was in response to a prompt by user, @Mide_yy, asking what it would be like if superheroes were in Nigeria.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

We don’t really think about such

2.

Nobody: african parents operating their phone pic.twitter.com/PneyJJ5cXR — Son of a Hunter🙃 (@odeyemi_yemi) September 3, 2020

How apt

3.

I want to fight. Don't hold me. Don't beg me. 😩 pic.twitter.com/yAooIl5o6T — Temi 💚 (@TemiTOladejo) September 3, 2020

Wow! What a disrespect. I’m bringing the boxing gloves.

4.

Amazon is where I separate the art and the artist https://t.co/b8uMcxzOom — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) September 3, 2020

Bezos might be a villain, but he’s a villain that puts the customer first

5.

Normalise calling it fork. There's nothing like ferk. — Sam Hart (@hartng) September 3, 2020

It’s phonetics na

6.

The day we laid my mum to rest and no one stopped me when i wanted to enter her grave, that was when I stopped trusting people …

Lol, I used style and cried my way back up to where the rest were standing .

😭😭 — Ibadan Baker (NIKE) (@TheCakeChancery) September 3, 2020

It’s not funny o but it’s funny

7.

BBC, let your lower lip and upper lip become one. https://t.co/3O61WoqqmH — Fola Olatunji-David (@folasanwo) September 3, 2020

BBC, they said you should Shet Up!

8.

Teenage Mutant Suya Turtles

Funny tweets we saw while men slept

9.

Shooketh

10.

Batman watching FG releasing the Boko Haram members that he suffered to catch and arrest https://t.co/NAcskWwTwS pic.twitter.com/vFAJGiKMNE — kaye vuitton 🇳🇬 (@kayechukwu) September 2, 2020

This life dinnor balance