Bezos the villain, Tragic Nigerian superheroes | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

funny tweet

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Twittersphere erupted in creative, belly-aching jokes today, as users painted scenarios of superheroes trying to cope in a Nigerian reality. This was in response to a prompt by user, @Mide_yy, asking what it would be like if superheroes were in Nigeria.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

 

1.

We don’t really think about such

 

2.

How apt

 

3.

Wow! What a disrespect. I’m bringing the boxing gloves.

 

4.

Bezos might be a villain, but he’s a villain that puts the customer first

 

5.

It’s phonetics na

 

6.

It’s not funny o but it’s funny

 

7.

BBC, they said you should Shet Up!

 

8.

Teenage Mutant Suya Turtles

 

Funny tweets we saw while men slept

9.

Shooketh

 

10.

This life dinnor balance

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 3, 2020

UI overtakes CU as best Nigerian University, FG declares November 1 as National Youth Day | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria’s Premier University, The University of Ibadan (UI) has emerged as the country’s best, according to the World University Ranking ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 2, 2020

First-time weed smokers, Living in Bondage | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 2, 2020

Kiki Mordi, Fisayo Longe, Ikorodu Bois…Here are YNaija’s Top 10 Influencers for August

The Influencer Ranking for August features powerful women in the Nigerian media and creative industry. We have seen vocal political ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 2, 2020

2 aides die as Oshiomhole narrowly escapes death | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  Adams Oshiomhole narrowly escaped death on Tuesday after a fatal convoy ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 1, 2020

Mompha the girlfriend stealer, Computer village jazz | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 1, 2020

RCCG General Overseer Adeboye visits Buhari, Ex-Flying Eagles goalkeeper, dies at 26 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail