Bezos the villain, Tragic Nigerian superheroes | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Twittersphere erupted in creative, belly-aching jokes today, as users painted scenarios of superheroes trying to cope in a Nigerian reality. This was in response to a prompt by user, @Mide_yy, asking what it would be like if superheroes were in Nigeria.
Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:
1.
The thing is, I’m AA . https://t.co/AwiICo6xlp
— seekthelordfirst (@MorrisBaker_) September 3, 2020
We don’t really think about such
2.
Nobody:
african parents operating their phone pic.twitter.com/PneyJJ5cXR
— Son of a Hunter🙃 (@odeyemi_yemi) September 3, 2020
How apt
3.
I want to fight. Don't hold me. Don't beg me. 😩 pic.twitter.com/yAooIl5o6T
— Temi 💚 (@TemiTOladejo) September 3, 2020
Wow! What a disrespect. I’m bringing the boxing gloves.
4.
Amazon is where I separate the art and the artist https://t.co/b8uMcxzOom
— Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) September 3, 2020
Bezos might be a villain, but he’s a villain that puts the customer first
5.
Normalise calling it fork. There's nothing like ferk.
— Sam Hart (@hartng) September 3, 2020
It’s phonetics na
6.
The day we laid my mum to rest and no one stopped me when i wanted to enter her grave, that was when I stopped trusting people …
Lol, I used style and cried my way back up to where the rest were standing .
😭😭
— Ibadan Baker (NIKE) (@TheCakeChancery) September 3, 2020
It’s not funny o but it’s funny
7.
BBC, let your lower lip and upper lip become one. https://t.co/3O61WoqqmH
— Fola Olatunji-David (@folasanwo) September 3, 2020
BBC, they said you should Shet Up!
8.
https://t.co/GsS2cP2xKM pic.twitter.com/bWUqXIuhqJ
— Chichi (@Chibzyyyy) September 3, 2020
Teenage Mutant Suya Turtles
9.
Dr. Strange when he sees Nigeria's future https://t.co/25AK3pPddL pic.twitter.com/PZ9LUofPEu
— Mazi Zeus☇ (@TunzDev) September 2, 2020
Shooketh
10.
Batman watching FG releasing the Boko Haram members that he suffered to catch and arrest https://t.co/NAcskWwTwS pic.twitter.com/vFAJGiKMNE
— kaye vuitton 🇳🇬 (@kayechukwu) September 2, 2020
This life dinnor balance
Toluwanimi Onakoya is a spirited writer, creative and videographer. Her biggest drive is to connect with people and depict tales using various forms of media.
Toluwanimi is available on Instagram and Twitter @nimi_onaks
