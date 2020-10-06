What happened in Room 306, Marlians against Naira Marley | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

Don't judge me by my appearance, it could mislead you — Dr Ray (@R_Reeze01) October 6, 2020

A note to SARS

A wise colleague once said

"Sometimes you gotta be disrespectful to show this person you were being respectful the whole time" — Amanda😇 (@kansangamanda) October 6, 2020

This advice get as e be

When someone tell you “I love you” ask the person “till when?” To avoid unexpected heartbreak. — MiddleChild❤️ (@iam_zara0) October 6, 2020

And the TL will be a better place.

Good grades will get you the job and good character will keep you in it. READ THAT AGAIN 👌👌 — N.K.E.M🧜🏾‍♀️💡💡💡 (@en__kay01) October 6, 2020

Should we tell her another side of the story?

Naira Marley don carry protest go IG live, nice one. I’m surprised it took him this long to cancel it self. At least we won’t hear about how we only protest on Twitter alone anymore. Him coward, me coward all of us together coward 🙏 — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) October 6, 2020

It’s the ‘Him coward’ for us!

Naira Marley just asked if we were free to record SARS when they are harassing us, the Police man said "If you can record them safely, go ahead” Omoooooooo — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) October 6, 2020

How can one tweet be both funny and scary at the same time?

Tbvh hitting a lady is bad, even after the dude heard her screaming he continued hitting.

Lets say NO to domestic voilence.

The guy in room 306 is voilent 😞 pic.twitter.com/NqOCcxzOte — MiddleChild❤️ (@iam_zara0) October 6, 2020

Lol

In this country Naira marley loves protesting on instagram

That’s d problem https://t.co/BOVCd9ncLU — BENUEGIANT🦍 (@one_dosh) October 6, 2020

Gbas Gbos!!!

What you do to me 😏 your children will do to you😆😆😆 — King Thrillz 🇮🇱🇯🇵🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@martinsuyoata) October 6, 2020

Lmao. Nollywood!

Don’t kill me I didn’t kill my mother — Femi (@eemejis) October 6, 2020

Every Nigerian mom!