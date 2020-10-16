#EndSARS Detty December, The walk of shame, Pregnancy during protest | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

 

No dirty December?

And the walk of shame!

#EndSARSnow

Lmao…

This is the tweet!

Never to be caught unfresh.

Am serious, this is so true.

Anxiety from the village.

Amen to this…

Lol…

 

