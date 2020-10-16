EndSARS Detty December, The walk of shame, Pregnancy during protest | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

At this point the only thing on my bucket list for 2020 that I'm concerned about is surviving the year. #EndSARS #justiceforjimoh — HUNCHO JACK🀄️🦁 (@Fawwaz_ibra) October 16, 2020

No dirty December?

We all did that risky run from the shower to the bedroom https://t.co/zymIL7xYJK — His Excellency #EndSARS✊🏼 (@iam_elmars) October 16, 2020

And the walk of shame!

I hate my own attitude sometimes like damn bitch wtf you mad about now ??????? — Ming 🕣 (@miing__jay) October 16, 2020

#EndSARSnow

Everyone is out there fighting and protesting #EndSARS and you're here texting me you haven't see your period 😒😒 Olabisi do you even care about this country at all 🤔🤔 — Omo Babá Àlajo #EndSarz (@iam_djcyb3r) October 16, 2020

Lmao…

Guys, please let's all get our voters card. No long talk. #EndSARS#ENDBADGOVERNANCE — AceOluwapelumi – {of Tech} #EndSars (@olugize) October 16, 2020

This is the tweet!

Never to be caught unfresh.

These two words " I'm " and "Am" have disgraced alot of matured people on this app😀😀 — XlimDave. #EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeria.✊✊ (@XlimDave) October 16, 2020

Am serious, this is so true.

You ever send a risky text & you so scared you start doing chores 😂😂 — Chioma 👑 (@_iamchiomaa) October 16, 2020

Anxiety from the village.

I heard some of you waited or are waiting for your Daddy & Mummy GO to give you go ahead before you can protest online or offline. If you are part of those people, raise your right hand and say: "My brain, receive signal today" Now begin to pray — Benjamin Karson (@Kennylawrence_) October 16, 2020

Amen to this…

It's funny how "I'm yours and yours forever" has blocked you. — Choir Master👽 (@gyae_me) October 16, 2020

Lol…