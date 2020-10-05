Twitter internship, Quitting a job of 750k, Decoding the National Anthem | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

GF: Baby I'm pregnant BF: Voice note

🎙(03:22:30) — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) October 5, 2020

What is that voice note – planning for the future maybe?

In a world bloated with photoshops and make-up artists…,"Seeing is no longer believing". — Samuel patrick (@Chindapatrick1) October 5, 2020

Very accurate.

Things have never been the same for Manchester united since DJ Cuppy joined them — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) October 4, 2020

Wrong! They won a Cup!

Aside Scotland and Finland, which other land do you know? — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) October 5, 2020

Lagos Island?

I’m i the only one who can dance while seating down and feels the moves but as soon as i stand up,everything goes west 😒😂🚶 — ijoba money💰 (@baddestcash_) October 5, 2020

YNaija and 7 million others liked your post!

Me trying to understand Twitter the first day I joined. https://t.co/NLKszxXYNu — ADAM👑 (@koressR) October 5, 2020

One year later and some people are still on this side of the line.

Don't get married until you are finished being single… — Xander world❤ (@BigMan_Xander) October 5, 2020

DEEP!

What weird smell do you enjoy ?? — Pogllins 🌍 (@Pog_llins) October 5, 2020

Please, what is this tweet?

If you finish your education in Nigeria without learning handwork, you will understand why Nigeria anthem stops with so help me God.. — 💕💕💕Mide 💕💕💕 (@HaYoMiDe_) October 5, 2020

Lol.

I quit my job of 750k monthly for my peace of mind. It's better to be unemployed & have peace of mind than to be receiving 750k monthly without peace of mind 👍 — IRUNNIA ™ (@Irunnia_) October 5, 2020

All na cruise