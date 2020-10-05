YNaijaSportsCoverage: Weird weekend for sports as big name teams face embarrassing losses | other updates

It was a strange weekend for the world of sports as major sport’s franchises across football basketball and even American football face huge losses.

Manchester United suffer a 6-1 loss

Last Sunday, Manchester United were on the receiving end of a 6 goal lashing. They suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspurs and since then have struggled to defend their abysmal showing for such a big brand ball club.

Liverpool suffers a 7-2 defeat

Similar to their cousin Manchester United, Liverpool also suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of a presumably inferior football team; Aston Villa. They conceded seven goals in a single match, returning only two. The match ended 7-2, and just like United, they really couldn’t explain their loss.

Heats out perform the Lakers

The Lakers who have been a favorite in the NBA finals series, tasted defeat last night at the hands of a not only inferior rooster, but also a glaring gap in their starting line up. Star of the Miami Heats, Jimmy Butler was able to outscore two of the best players on the LA Lakers, Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Butler put up 40 points, while James and Davis put up 25 and 15 respectively.

NFL team Titans miraculous Covid-19 recovery

The National Football league prior to kicking off a new season amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, put together a set of safety protocols, to avoid any health complications across the league. Unfortunately the Tennessee Titans somehow managed to record 20 positive Covid-19 cases and this brought the team under some suspicion of breaching health protocols.

Thankfully Monday kicked off on a lighter note as the latest tests for the team came out negative. However the league is still looking to investigate the team’s activities to figure out if some members of the team neglected the rule. And also the team has been suspended from playing till the end of the month.

Arsenal let’s go of its mascot to cut cost

Arsenal like most English teams are in a financial trench. To cut costs, Arsenal decided to take drastic measures including letting go of their official mascot.

The move is only reasonable owing to the fact that a lack of fans in attendance of matches defeats the whole purpose of having a mascot in the first place.