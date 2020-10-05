New Ban Festival: Another year, another SARS ban | The #YNaijaCover

Following several harrowing accounts from Nigerians telling of horrific and violent encounters with the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) or just SARS if you like, people had had enough. Social media erupted in passionate protest. Celebrities lent their voices calling out the President and Vice President to make relevant change.

Soon after, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday, announced the ban of the officers of FSARS from carrying out routine patrols, stop and search duties, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks etc.

However, this would be the fourth time in four years that such a ban is being set in place.

We know the routine like clockwork. The other times before the usual ‘ban,’ there’s always a public outcry and the government rallies round to release a statement of a supposed ban. Before you could say ‘garri,’ the terrors in form of officers were soon back to streets.

How can we be certain that this new ban isn’t just like the others?

We can’t.

Barely 24 hours after the announcement was made, there are reports of SARS presence on the internet – despite the ban.

It seems like a deliberate attempt to keep people quiet and it’s imperative that Nigerians put a resounding foot down and continue to demand for change.

Until the change happens, all we see is a ‘New Ban’ Festival.

