YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Is it time to love the Nigerian Police?

Nigerian youths have proven to be real change agents since the #EndSARS protest began. From standing up against an oppressive system to showing unrelenting support for one another in the struggle against anarchy, one can tell that the change Nigeria yearns for lies in the hands of the youths.

The struggle which focuses on calling out the police and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives over the violation of the rights of Nigerians might be taking a new turn, following a citizen’s suggestion for a strategy change in addressing the problem, as seen in a circulated social media message.

The message reads:

“I think we should start feeding the policemen. Let’s be dropping food packages and drinks for them. Let’s start donating things to the stations like inverters and solar panels. Let’s help them paint their gates and start giving them rebranding. Let’s overwhelm them with love… Let’s show them what they deserve. Let’s show them how they should be treated.”

How thoughtful? What better way is there to win an enemy over other than applying the golden rule – love? Not only is the suggestion heartwarming, but it also comes across as a good strategy and a practical way to address a very persistent issue that has lasted for generations. The proposal has also received several positive reactions on social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

@AsiwajuLerry bro abeg come retweet this so it'll trend this is a big way to gain the heart of the npf … They'll join hands with us before we know it .. I QUOTE LET'S SHOW THEM HOW THEY'RE SUPPOSED TO BE TREATED . @DONJAZZY @davido — Samyfx (@Samuel45943309) October 16, 2020

I'll volunteer for the solar installation, if this is ever considered#EndSARS#ReconstructNigeria — Agha Kingsley (@AghaKingsley3) October 16, 2020

Yes!!!

And while we do this, those who have committed crimes should be brought to justice. They should face the law! — Ese.A (@ese_akugbe) October 16, 2020

This is what we stand for.

This is the new Nigeria we're fighting for.

Everybody are facing hardship even them — dundeee (@Nudoiba3) October 16, 2020

Omo this is innovative thinking oooo. God bless the Brain behind this. — UNCLE IREEOO (@SHANDYBROWNDY) October 16, 2020

Honestly…. This is a smart idea — Albert Chidinma (@albert_chidinma) October 16, 2020

Kill them with kindness — T O Y O S I (@Pharboolos) October 16, 2020

Yeah, let's teach them humanity. — specialsam (@specialsam101) October 16, 2020

While the proposition comes off as naive, it holds an iota of truth. Love is one of the hardest things to resist as humans, no matter how hard we try. Some of these policemen are dealt a cruel deal with meagre salaries, terrible infrastructure and inadequate equipment. The #EndSARS movement also puts into consideration their sorry predicament and includes a demand for the government to increase their wages before the protests come to an end.

To show police officers that we have their interests at heart, and we are also fighting for them would be an effective way to win them over and unveil their human side beneath all the ‘toughness’. The police are humans too, with feelings just like every other person- with a heart no matter how hardened. A seed of love sown today into a police officer’s life might produce the harvest of the positive change we want to see in our society.

Every seed begets its kind, so we might want to consider showing some kindness that will produce a ripple effect of friendliness in the relationship between the Nigerian Police and the youth; ensuring progress in our struggle to fix the system. Most importantly, the effort must be sustained to produce lasting change.