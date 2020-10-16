#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Is it time to love the Nigerian Police?

Nigerian youths have proven to be real change agents since the #EndSARS protest began. From standing up against an oppressive system to showing unrelenting support for one another in the struggle against anarchy, one can tell that the change Nigeria yearns for lies in the hands of the youths.

The struggle which focuses on calling out the police and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives over the violation of the rights of Nigerians might be taking a new turn, following a citizen’s suggestion for a strategy change in addressing the problem, as seen in a circulated social media message.

The message reads:

“I think we should start feeding the policemen. Let’s be dropping food packages and drinks for them. Let’s start donating things to the stations like inverters and solar panels. Let’s help them paint their gates and start giving them rebranding. Let’s overwhelm them with love… Let’s show them what they deserve. Let’s show them how they should be treated.”

How thoughtful? What better way is there to win an enemy over other than applying the golden rule – love? Not only is the suggestion heartwarming, but it also comes across as a good strategy and a practical way to address a very persistent issue that has lasted for generations. The proposal has also received several positive reactions on social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

While the proposition comes off as naive, it holds an iota of truth. Love is one of the hardest things to resist as humans, no matter how hard we try. Some of these policemen are dealt a cruel deal with meagre salaries, terrible infrastructure and inadequate equipment. The #EndSARS movement also puts into consideration their sorry predicament and includes a demand for the government to increase their wages before the protests come to an end.

To show police officers that we have their interests at heart, and we are also fighting for them would be an effective way to win them over and unveil their human side beneath all the ‘toughness’.  The police are humans too, with feelings just like every other person- with a heart no matter how hardened. A seed of love sown today into a police officer’s life might produce the harvest of the positive change we want to see in our society.

Every seed begets its kind, so we might want to consider showing some kindness that will produce a ripple effect of friendliness in the relationship between the Nigerian Police and the youth; ensuring progress in our struggle to fix the system. Most importantly, the effort must be sustained to produce lasting change. 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor October 16, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: The unbelievable horrors of Akwuzu SARS and the relentless demand for justice

It’s a pleasure to see that a movement propagated by a ‘lazy’ generation has lasted a week with no signs ...

Michael Isaac October 16, 2020

#EndSARS Detty December, The walk of shame, Pregnancy during protest | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Chinedu Okafor October 16, 2020

#YNaijaSportsExtra: Marcus Rashford’s attempt to end child hunger frustrated by the UK government

Having lived off food vouchers while growing up, Manchester United‘s Marcus Rashford is well aware of the distress of fighting ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 16, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Here’s what you need to know about the seven-point agenda, #7for7 | #EndSARS

The Nigerian youth have shown resilience in their effort to bring about the desired change through the #EndSARS protests. The ...

Chinedu Okafor October 16, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: See all govt bodies that could have prevented #EndSARS but sat and smiled at us

Last week, a ‘big bang’ rocked the entire country, as out of nowhere came a hoard of young Nigerian heroes, ...

Kola Muhammed October 16, 2020

#EndSARS vs NLC strikes: Older generation-inclined Labour Unions can learn from a youth-led movement

If we were to go down history lane, we will realise that ‘industrial strike actions’ – the threats of strikes ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail