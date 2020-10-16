#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: The unbelievable horrors of Akwuzu SARS and the relentless demand for justice

It’s a pleasure to see that a movement propagated by a ‘lazy’ generation has lasted a week with no signs of slowing down, despite the adversities encountered along the way. As impressive as this sounds, it’s even more impressive to see how much our resilience has effected change.

The #EndSARS protest is sweeping the nation, causing conversation and doing the extra job of highlighting criminals that would have otherwise escaped under the guise of operating under the law.

Originally aimed at ridding the nation of the impudent Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), the #EndSARS protest is now also a call to book men who have escaped the long arm of justice by being lawmen themselves.

One of such prominent cases is the notorious Akwuzu SARS men, whose stories would disturb even the most deranged minds.

Picture a father looking for the corpse of his son in a river of rotten corpses or being told by your brother’s killer that there is nothing you can do about it. Such are the stories of Akwuzu SARS, a police unit so cruel that no other district in the country compares. A stuff of nightmares.

Akwuzu SARS stories are so terrifying it has become something of an urban legend, rivalling stories as ridiculous as the story of madam koin koin. But the fact that these stories have come from numerous sources all narrating a themed ordeal of extreme cruelty takes away the luxury of dismissing them as mere folk tales.

On Friday, however, a step in the right direction was taken when protesters stormed the Akwuzu SARS police station, demanding justice for all their evil deeds.

Barely 24 hours before, protesters called for the relief of one James Nwafor, the supposed kingpin of this infamous squad, and the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, delivered.

The sheer number of protesters speaking against this unit, particularly its head, is a testament to how exhausted the people are and just how rotten some law enforcers have gotten. Regardless there seems to be no remorse from these men; they were reported to have fired shots and teargas at the protesters.

What’s worse is the fact that SARS, according to the Inspector General of Police, has been disbanded yet these men are still operating.

