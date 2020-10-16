Ode to our fallen heroes: Two killed at #EndSARS protest in Edo | #TheYNaijaCover

The bitter irony of being killed by police officers at a protest against police brutality is unspeakable. It is even more upsetting when the group of Nigerians being fought for are the ones to turn against protesters and cause them harm.

Increasing reports have detailed the appearance of violent thugs at protest grounds with only one purpose – to destroy and kill. Their origin and sponsors of these insidious group of people are unknown, but they claim to be ‘pro-SARS’ protesters. They’ve appeared at the Agege protests in Lagos and their latest visit on Friday in Benin City, ended with two protesters dead.

The suspected thugs threw rocks at protesters who besieged the Edo State House of Assembly and shot sporadically, leaving persons dead and many injured.

For days now, Nigerians have taken to the streets to demand a change, to demand the right to live without being threatened. How sad is it that these thugs, who are possible victims of police brutality and the effects of bad governance, have chosen to stand against resistance and a revolution? It is shameful. Not only that, they are going ahead to kill their very own. To do the dirty deeds of ‘whoever sent them’. It is disgraceful.

More words would not be spent dwelling on these terrible perpetrators. Instead, a tribute to those who lost their lives today would be promoted. They died for a cause they believed in. They died in a fight for a better Nigeria. And more than anything we must ensure it is not a waste.