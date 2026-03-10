Top 5 Stories Of The Day | PETROAN Warns That Fuel Could Rise To ₦2K/Litre If War Persists

Beating the Odds: Stories That Highlight the Importance of Early Screening and the Vaccine

PETROAN warns that fuel could rise to ₦2k/litre if war persists

SERAP drags FG to ECOWAS court over phone surveillance rules

US Embassy raises terror alert for facilities and schools in Nigeria

“My work should make me a billionaire” — Beverly Osu slams Nollywood pay culture

Woman arrested after gunfire incident at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

PETROAN warns that fuel could rise to ₦2k/litre if war persists

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has warned that petrol prices in Nigeria could climb to ₦2,000 per litre if the ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues.

The group’s national president, Billy Gillis-Harry, said diesel prices may also rise to around ₦3,000 per litre as global energy markets remain unstable.

He urged Bayo Ojulari and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to speed up production at local refineries, including those in Port Harcourt and Warri, to reduce reliance on global fuel supplies amidst ongoing disruptions.

SERAP drags FG to ECOWAS court over phone surveillance rules

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a suit against the Nigerian government at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, challenging regulations that allow the interception of private communications.

The case questions the legality of the Lawful Interception of Communications Regulations 2019, which the group says permits broad surveillance without proper judicial oversight. The suit followed claims by Nasir El-Rufai that a call involving Nuhu Ribadu was intercepted.

SERAP argues that the regulations breach international human rights obligations, including those relating to privacy and freedom of expression. It is asking the court to order the government to withdraw the rules and create a lawful framework that respects global standards.

US Embassy raises terror alert for facilities and schools in Nigeria

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has issued a security warning about a possible terrorist threat targeting American facilities and schools linked to the US in the country.

In a notice published on its website, the embassy advised US citizens to remain cautious when visiting its offices in Abuja and the consulate in Lagos, as well as institutions affiliated with the United States.

The mission urged Americans to vary travel routes and times, avoid predictable routines and crowded areas, and stay alert in public spaces. It also advised keeping phones charged and reviewing personal safety plans in case of emergencies.

“My work should make me a billionaire”—Beverly Osu slams Nollywood pay culture

Beverly Osu has criticised the pay structure in Nollywood, saying many experienced actors are undervalued despite years of hard work and strong portfolios.

Speaking on the ChaCha’s Couch, she said actors who request higher fees are often overlooked by producers who prefer cheaper and less experienced performers. According to her, this approach discourages seasoned talent and weakens the overall quality of films.

Osu added that cutting costs often leads to poorly produced movies. She argued that with her long career spanning modelling, reality television, and acting, her body of work should already place her among the wealthiest entertainers in Africa.

Woman arrested after gunfire incident at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home

Police in the Los Angeles Police Department say a woman has been arrested after shots were fired at the home of Rihanna in Beverly Hills on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the 30-year-old suspect arrived at the property, allegedly fired about ten rounds toward the house, and then fled the scene in a Tesla. Rihanna was reportedly inside the residence at the time of the incident.

Investigators later found several bullet holes in the gate of the house she shares with her partner A$AP Rocky. Additional damage was also discovered at a neighbouring garage. Police have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity.